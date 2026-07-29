43 Years Ago, A Road Trip Movie Directed By a Future Ghostbuster Launched One of the Best Comedy Film Franchises in History

A new group of creatives swept the comedy movie scene in the late 1970s with the release of National Lampoon’s Animal House, leading to a wave of classics in the 1980s that include Caddyshack, Stripes, Ghostbusters, and more. Many of these movies are still discussed and being discovered by new fans, but one of the most popular entries came out 43 years ago today.

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The National Lampoon was one of the most popular comedy magazines of the 1970s, with it birthing comedy icons like John Hughes, Al Jean, Chevy Chase, Gilda Radner, Bill Murray, and more. The magazine began getting movies made with the release of Animal House in 1978, launching a popular slate that defined the comedy scene of the 1980s. So, when John Hughes wrote a story about a vacation that was published in 1979, Warner Bros. optioned the film rights, leading to one of the most popular comedy movies ever.

National Lampoon’s Vacation Released 43 Years Ago Today

On July 29, 1983, National Lampoon’s Vacation hit theaters, beginning a comedy legacy and a successful subseries within the National Lampoon banner. The film introduced audiences to the Griswold family, led by the optimistic yet bumbling father Clark Griswold. Clark plans a cross-country road trip for him, his wife, and their two kids, with them heading to California in order to visit the Walley World theme park. Along their route, the Griswolds encounter all kinds of comedic difficulties, bringing Clark to his breaking point by the time they actually reach their destination.

The film received mostly positive reviews upon its release, and made $61.4 million on a budget of $15 million. Clark Griswold became Chevy Chase’s most iconic character, with it helping launch the actor’s career as a leading man after his time on Saturday Night Live and appearances in movies like Caddyshack. The film is full of iconic characters and moments, introducing audiences to beloved elements like Randy Quaid’s Cousin Eddie and Clark’s hostage situation at Walley World.

Vacation was written by John Hughes, one of the most popular names of the 1980s who would go on to direct films like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club, Planes, Trains, and Automobiles, and Home Alone. Hughes’ screenplay was brought to life by Harold Ramis, the actor, director, and writer who filled the directorial chair for Vacation. These two minds, combined with the incredibly talented cast and crew, helped create the laughs that make the movie still relevant over four decades later.

Vacation Got Three Sequels, & The Third Is Even More Popular Than The Original

National Lampoon’s Vacation was popular at its release, but it launched a movie series with a sequel that would eventually overshadow the original film. The first sequel came only two years later with the release of National Lampoon’s European Vacation on July 26, 1985. The film follows the Griswold family as they win an all-expenses-paid family vacation to Europe, with them visiting locations like London, Paris, Rome, and Germany. The film wasn’t received as positively as its predecessor, and it made $49.3 million on a budget of $17 million.

Next, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was released on December 1, 1989. This time, Clark hopes to have an old-fashioned big family Christmas, with all of the Griswolds’ relatives coming over. However, the butting heads within the family throw off Clark’s perfect plans, as well as outside forces like the Griswolds’ neighbors, Clark’s boss, and a young clerk at a local store. Christmas Vacation made $73.3 million against a budget of $25 million, making it the highest-grossing movie in the series. It has since become a Christmas classic that many fans watch every year, making it the most popular Vacation movie.

The fourth and final movie in the original series is Vegas Vacation, which was released on February 14, 1997. This time, Clark wins a bonus and vacation time from his boss, leading him to take his family to Las Vegas. This is often considered to be the worst movie in the series, and it only made $36.4 million against a $25 million budget.

However, this wasn’t the end for the series. On July 29, 2015, Vacation hit theaters, a standalone sequel to the original series. It follows Ed Helms as Rusty Griswold, Clark’s son from the original films, who hopes to follow in his father’s footsteps by taking his family on a road trip to Wally World. This was the final film in the Vacation franchise, capping off the series after over three decades.