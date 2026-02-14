The 5 Best John Hughes Movies, Ranked From Worst to Best

Some people love the ’80s when it comes to movies — and it makes sense. That was a different era that changed cinema across multiple genres. But if you’re into comedy, you probably know John Hughes‘ biggest projects, because this was a director who understood teenagers better than any adult ever could, and he wasn’t afraid to show it through his creative storytelling. Many of his films became symbols of the decade by perfectly capturing what it was like to be young back then, making today’s audiences wish they’d experienced it firsthand. But he didn’t stop there, because Hughes also proved he could handle more adult-focused comedy.

But the thing is that his filmography is so vast and influential that picking his best work is no easy task. Still, we managed to narrow it down. Here are the 5 best John Hughes movies, ranked. It’s worth noting that this list only includes films where he served as both writer and director.

5) Weird Science

One of the films where Hughes allowed himself to get a little weird, Weird Science is a sci-fi comedy with a fun concept that probably could have been executed a bit better. The story follows two teenage nerds, Gary (Anthony Michael Hall) and Wyatt (Ilan Mitchell‑Smith), who create the woman of their dreams on a computer, only to deal with the wildest, most chaotic version of their wishes coming to life. Overall, it’s a project with plenty of fun ideas, but it’s also kind of uneven, since some jokes land and some have aged painfully. On top of that, it’s a bit hard to connect with the characters in any meaningful way.

Hall and Mitchell‑Smith both give solid performances, but the movie is more about being weird than about the kind of emotional growth Hughes often explored in his work. What saves Weird Science is that it still has that teenage charm of nerds trying to fit in, the hilarious absurdity, and a fantasy element that really makes you laugh. It’s not a classic you instantly remember because it lacks emotional impact, but if you go in knowing it’s just a deliberately messy ’80s ride, it’s entertaining.

4) Sixteen Candles

This is where most people start to really remember Hughes, because Sixteen Candles is when he starts hitting the right tone. The story follows Sam Baker (Molly Ringwald), who’s about to turn 16, but her family is completely caught up in her sister’s wedding, and on top of that, she has to deal with crushes and high school embarrassments. It’s a straightforward story that captures all the chaos of being a teenager without turning everything into a joke. Ringwald herself is magnetic, and you immediately connect with her frustration at being completely forgotten on her own birthday.

It’s the kind of comedy that comes from the situations themselves, but the film never loses sight of what it feels like to be invisible to the people who should notice you. Basically, it works because it understands that being a teen is messy, insecure, and that small humiliations can feel like the end of the world. However, Sixteen Candles has definitely aged a bit poorly as well: some of the humor now comes off as dated and problematic. And while it’s remembered fondly by Hughes fans, it wasn’t exactly one of his movies that broke out of its bubble.

3) Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

If you haven’t seen Ferris Bueller’s Day Off yet, stop what you’re doing and watch it. This is a straight-up classic of classics, where Hughes takes everything he knows about being a teenager and throws it on screen with maximum style. The plot is simple but insanely fun, centering on Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick), a teen who decides to skip school and drag his best friend and girlfriend on a full day of adventures around Chicago, all while the principal tries to catch him. And Ferris isn’t just a clever kid — he’s basically the symbol of teenage freedom everyone secretly wants to feel. That’s why he’s so memorable.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off is also one of the best at breaking the fourth wall, mocking authority, and showing that living a day with zero rules has never been this fun (and it still holds up today). Every scene hits, making you laugh and root for the protagonist at the same time. And it’s not your typical teen comedy because here Hughes fully nails his style: turning the ordinary into something wildly contagious. The movie makes you want to be Ferris’ friend. It just sits in the top 3 because it’s pure escapism. Is that a bad thing? No, but the director managed to pair that kind of fun with more reflection in his other projects.

2) The Breakfast Club

Straight to the point, The Breakfast Club is Hughes at his peak. The film’s setup is: five high school students from different cliques spend a Saturday in detention in the library. Sounds basic, right? But by the end, they realize they’re not all that different, exposing their fears, frustrations, and insecurities along the way. One of the best parts of the movie is the dialogue, which still feels like something straight out of a real teenager’s day-to-day. And decades later, Hughes proves he understood adolescence better than any other director of his time — without getting cheesy or overdoing the “lesson learned” vibe.

What makes The Breakfast Club work is that every character has something you can relate to or sympathize with. Think about it: as a teen, you knew what it felt like to be the nerd, the jock, the princess, the rebel, or the weirdo. And even if these were just labels, every teen goes through moments of vulnerability that actually make sense — that’s exactly what the film captures. It’s emotional without being cliché, funny without being dumb, and, decades later, still a reference point for any story about school, identity, and growing up.

1) Planes, Trains and Automobiles

Not everyone may be familiar with Planes, Trains and Automobiles, since it didn’t become a mainstream classic. But there’s no way it doesn’t take the top spot on this list, because it’s proof that Hughes wasn’t just the “teenage master” everyone knows him as. He could also make adult comedy and make it really, really well. The story follows Neal Page (Steve Martin), an advertising executive trying to get home for Thanksgiving, who ends up stuck with Del Griffith (John Candy), an obnoxious salesman, through a series of transportation disasters. The chemistry between these two is unmatched, and it’s what holds the entire film together.

But do you know what the magic of Planes, Trains and Automobiles is? It does something that seems simple but is incredibly hard in practice: being funny while also having heart. Look at the best ’80s comedies that manage to pull that off, and Hughes’ touch is all over them. Every disaster in the movie is there to make you laugh, but also to make you care. And as the story goes on, we see more about each character — how they deal with frustration, anger, and, ultimately, human connection. It’s one of Hughes’ funniest productions, but it’s also perfectly balanced and thoughtfully crafted. A complete package.

