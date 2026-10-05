7 Years Ago, Batman and the Joker Had Their Weirdest Movie Face-Off in History (And Everyone Forgot About It)

There have been several moments where Batman and Joker have had confrontations in the movies; the weirdest is one that most people don’t even remember. The first time the two faced off in a movie was in the 1960s when Adam West and Cesar Romero battled in Batman: The Movie. That was followed in 1989 when Michael Keaton’s Batman faced off with Jack Nicholson’s Joker in Batman, and then again in 2008 when Christian Bale’s hero faced off with Heath Ledger’s anarchist in The Dark Knight. What most people don’t seem to remember is that there was one other confrontation between the two, and it happened in an Oscar-contending movie. Not only have most people forgotten about it, but the movie’s sequel also didn’t even reference it.

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On October 4, 2019, Joker hit theaters, and it featured one of the weirdest scenes ever involving Joker and Batman. This scene saw Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) meet a young Bruce Wayne at Wayne Manor, years before Batman and Joker became deadly enemies. Interestingly, Joker: Folie à Deux never even mentioned this meeting in the sequel five years later.

Joker Met a Young Bruce Wayne in Joker

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

In Joker, the movie follows a man named Arthur Fleck, a party clown who is an aspiring stand-up comedian in Gotham City. He lives with his mother and suffers from a mental affliction that causes him to break into laughter when he is nervous. He is also someone who, as the movie shows at the end, lives with a mental disorder in which he can’t tell reality from what is happening in his mind. By the end, almost everything good that happens to him in the movie turns out to be him living in a fantasy world. The one moment that shows this was when the woman he believes he has been dating has barely ever spoken to him, and it was all in his mind. This means almost nothing that happens can be taken at face value.

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While the movie has little to do with Batman or the DC version of the Joker, there was one moment that tied Arthur Fleck to the story of Bruce Wayne. Fleck’s mother had letters that made it seem as if Thomas Wayne (Brett Cullen) was her son’s real father from when she worked for him. Fleck wants more than anything to prove this is true so he can be part of Wayne’s family and have something to call his own. This all comes to a head when he approaches Thomas Wayne at a party and makes the claim, which causes him to get assaulted and thrown out of the party. Whether this is really what happened or not remains unknown.

However, before this happened, Fleck went to Wayne Manor and stood outside the gates. That is when a young Bruce Wayne (Dante Pereira-Olson) walked up and saw him. He spoke to Bruce and put on his clown nose to make the boy laugh. That is when Alfred Pennyworth (Douglas Hodge) arrived and threatened Fleck, ordering him to leave. This was one of the strangest moments in Joker and Batman history, and it is something that most people have forgotten about.

The Joker Sequel Ignored This Moment (& Fans Forgot It Too)

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Even the Joker sequel ignored the moment, as well as almost everything about the Thomas Wayne story in general. In Joker: Folie à Deux, Fleck is in Arkham State Hospital awaiting his trial, and he meets a young woman named Harleen Quinzel. This is a story about Joker and Harley Quinn, or at least it’s about Arthur Fleck and a woman who is obsessed with the idea of the Joker, but not Fleck himself. With that storyline as the focus, there is no room for Thomas Wayne, and there is no need for the young Bruce Wayne to return either.

Since Fleck has moved on from finding his real father, and since his mother is dead, the entire idea of Thomas Wayne being his father isn’t important anymore. As a result, Fleck has put it in his past, along with most of his other trauma, as he focuses only on his day-to-day life in Arkham and the prodding from Harley to become more than he is. If the first Joker movie had little to do with Batman or DC Comics, the sequel had even less to do with either. If director Todd Phillips doesn’t care about Batman and Joker, there is no reason to care about their relationship either.

What did you think about the Joker and Bruce Wayne meeting in Joker? Did it make sense to you, or was it just squeezed in to connect it to DC Comics? Let us know in the comments below.