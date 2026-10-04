7 Years Ago Today, a Movie Supervillain Caused Absolute Chaos in Real Life

Movies are supposed to cause a reaction. Some make audiences laugh. Others make them cry. Every once in a while, a movie comes along that makes people wonder if they should even go see it. That was the strange situation surrounding Joker seven years ago. Joaquin Phoenix was playing one of the most famous villains in comic book history, but the concerns surrounding the movie went far beyond the character himself. Police, theaters, and moviegoers were all paying close attention to what could happen when it finally arrived.

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The release of Joker became a much bigger story than anyone could have expected. There were security warnings, concerns about possible violence, and even theaters changing their policies for screenings. The situation was made even more complicated by the 2012 shooting at an Aurora, Colorado theater during The Dark Knight Rises. Suddenly, a dark movie about the Joker was being discussed as a potential real-world problem before most audiences had even seen it. And that was only the beginning of the controversy.

The Security Fears Surrounding DC’s Maniacal Joker

The security fears surrounding Joker started well before the movie reached theaters. The memory of the 2012 Aurora shooting was still very much part of the conversation, especially because that attack happened during a screening of a Batman movie. Families of victims later wrote to Warner Bros. expressing their concerns about Joker, and the Century Aurora theater where the shooting happened ultimately did not show the new movie.

Things became even more unusual as opening night approached. The U.S. Army circulated a warning about a potential threat at an unknown theater, while police departments in major cities prepared for the possibility of trouble. The Los Angeles Police Department increased its visibility around theaters, and the New York Police Department planned undercover officers at some screenings. Some theaters also banned masks, costumes, or anything that could conceal a person’s face.

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For the fans who were paying attention, it would’ve made for a nerve-racking experience. Ignorance is said to be bliss, but even in this scenario, it’s always better to be in the know. People were not just talking about whether Joaquin Phoenix would make a good Joker. Now, they were talking about their safety and security. Moviegoers were talking about the possibility of violence erupting in their theater. One California theater even temporarily closed after police received what they considered a credible threat connected to the villain’s movie.

But there is an important part of the story that sometimes gets lost. Thankfully, Joker actually opened without the widespread violence that many of the warnings had raised concerns about. The extra security was real, but the nightmare scenario never materialized. Still, it was better to be prepared. However, the movie became a huge cultural event for a very different reason.

Why the Joker Movie Caused So Much Controversy

The controversy did not just disappear once people actually saw Joker. If anything, it grew more widespread. The movie presented a much darker version of a comic book villain. Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of Arthur Fleck as an isolated man whose life slowly falls apart is disturbing. His transformation into the Joker was violent, uncomfortable, and intentionally difficult to watch. That led to arguments over whether the movie was simply depicting violence in a realistic way or whether it was gratuitously glorifying it. It was arguably the most personal and darkest take on the character, even compared to the many rewrites of the Joker in comics.

Critics were also divided over what the movie was actually trying to say. Some saw a serious character study about isolation and society. Others felt the movie was too absorbed in its own evil and darkness. That debate only grew after Joker won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival and Joaquin Phoenix’s performance became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the movie.

That is what made the release of Joker so surprising. The movie became controversial before it even reached audiences. But by the time it actually landed in theaters, Joker had already become part of a real-world conversation. His character and story echoed themes of violence, safety, and the influence of movies. Seven years later, that remains one of the most notable parts of its legacy. The Joker was supposed to be a character who brought chaos wherever he went. In 2019, the movie managed to do that before the opening credits even rolled. I wonder who had the last laugh?