A Heart-Pounding Thriller Adapted from a Cult-Classic TV Series Released in Theaters 33 Years Ago & It’s Still a Must-See Movie

Movie remakes are constantly happening nowadays, with Hollywood regurgitating every popular franchise in order to turn already-established ideas into continuous money machines. Worthwhile remakes are few and far between, with most retreads of iconic movies or TV shows not justifying why the studio dug up the corpse of the original property.

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However, when a remake does justify itself, it can sometimes be incredible. This was the case with a Harrison Ford movie from 1993 that was a remake of an iconic crime thriller show from the 1960s, with the movie since becoming more popular than the source material.

Harrison Ford’s The Fugitive Hit Theaters 33 Years Ago, Today

Image courtesy of Warner Bros.

Directed by Andrew David, The Fugitive was released in theaters on August 6, 1993, bringing back the classic TV show with Harrison Ford in the role of Dr. Richard Kimble. The film follows Kimble as he is wrongfully accused of murdering his wife, tried, and sent to prison. Luckily, his bus crashes while on the way, allowing him to escape. Now on the run from the law, Kimble is determined to prove his innocence before he is apprehended, something that Tommy Lee Jones’ Deputy U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard plans on making happen as soon as possible.

The film was announced in 1988, beginning the casting process for the remake of the incredibly popular TV program. Multiple actors were considered for the part of Richard Kimble, such as Nick Nolte, Kevin Costner, and Michael Douglas. However, Harrison Ford was attracted to the role due to the fact that he would get to grow a beard, something that he had previously been prohibited from doing in other Warner Bros. films. Gene Hackman and Jon Voight were both considered for the role of Gerard, but Tommy Lee Jones was eventually cast, landing him one of his most iconic roles.

The Fugitive was a massive hit upon its release, with the film receiving critical acclaim and making $368.9 million against a budget of $44 million. The film was also popular during awards season, and at the 66th Academy Awards, it was nominated for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score, Best Sound, and Best Sound Effects Editing. Tommy Lee Jones won Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film, cementing the movie’s legendary status.

The Fugitive is still considered to be one of the best crime thriller movies of all time, with it being a highlight of both Ford and Jones’ careers. The film is often discussed as one of the best of the 1990s, and is the best movie of director Andrew Davis’ filmography, which consists of other popular films such as 1992’s Under Siege and 2003’s Holes. Many scenes in the film have become iconic, with The Fugitive being referenced in popular shows like The Simpsons, Tiny Toons, and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Many The Fugitive Fans Don’t Know That The Film Actually Has A Secret Sequel

Despite the popularity of The Fugitive, Harrison Ford never returned for a sequel, something that surprised many fans of the original film. However, many don’t know that a sequel actually happened without him. When developing the sequel, Warner Bros. attempted to get Ford to return, with initial pitches involving Kimble. However, Ford wasn’t convinced, and he declined to come back.

However, this didn’t stop Warner Bros. The studio convinced Tommy Lee Jones to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard, the antagonist of the first film, this time as the antagonist of a spinoff. U.S. Marshals hit theaters on March 6, 1998, starring Jones, Wesley Snipes, Robert Downey Jr., and Joe Pantoliano. This time, Gerard and his team of Marshals are hunting down a fugitive (played by Snipes) who is on the run after an international conspiracy scandal.

Compared to The Fugitive, U.S. Marshals wasn’t nearly as popular, critically or commercially. The film has only 31% on Rotten Tomatoes, and upon its release, it received mostly mixed-to-negative reviews. On top of that, the film only made $102.4 million against a budget of $45 million, a major step down from its predecessor. While The Fugitive is still discussed today, U.S. Marshals has mostly been forgotten, with it rarely being brought up alongside Harrison Ford’s iconic crime thriller from 1993.