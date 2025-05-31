40 Years Later, This Harrison Ford Thriller Is Secretly One of His Best

It’s no secret that Harrison Ford is a national treasure. He’s an iconic actor with a great deal of versatility and a penchant for tackling memorable roles. Indiana Jones, Han Solo, Jack Ryan, and … John Book. Wait, who is John Book, you say? Well, I’m glad you asked. Book is the lead character in the 1985 thriller Witness. Ford toplines the flick as a straight-shooting big-city detective tasked with protecting an Amish family after young Samuel (Lukas Haas) witnesses a murder on a trip to Philadelphia. Although Witness didn’t spawn a remake or a series of sequels like some of Ford’s other noteworthy efforts, it remains a standout in the beloved actor’s storied career.

Witness is actually the only time Ford was nominated for an Oscar. That’s just one of the reasons why the film is worth checking out.

Ford’s Turn as Detective Book Makes This ‘80s Thriller a Stone-Cold Classic Ready for Rediscovery

The narrative follows Book as he eventually accompanies Samuel and his mother Rachel (Kelly McGillis) to their home base in rural Pennsylvania when a departmental leak puts all three of their lives in danger. The narrative functions as a fish out of water story, with Ford’s character struggling to adapt to Rachel and Samuel’s decidedly primitive way of life. Ford brings his signature charm to the role, grinning and bearing through a major change of pace while simultaneously working to keep his vulnerable charges out of harm’s way.

The flick is fast-paced and action-packed, steadily building to an unforgettable final showdown complete with gunplay, intrigue, and … suffocation by corn. In addition to the ever-present sense of intensity, the film also delivers a romantic subplot between the star-crossed lead characters. Book and Rachel come from very different worlds, making a sustained romantic union all but impossible. However, the two have an undeniable chemistry that neither one of them can seem to resist.

A lot of films work to shoehorn in a romantic arc where none is needed, but this is not one of those pictures. The characters have palpable chemistry and their attraction reads as perfectly natural. Viewers know that Rachel recently lost her husband and we watch Book suffer a near-death experience, so it’s quite natural for them to come together in search of human connection following the malady they’ve endured. Moreover, both characters are good-looking and happen to be unattached. All of that makes their eventual union feel justified, rather than tacked on.

The love story here actually adds to the film’s emotional core, rather than detracting from it. When you combine that with top-notch action sequences, you’ve got a winning combination. That pairing is likely a big part of why the film is so acclaimed by critics and movie lovers. For example, Witness is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and boasts a stellar critical approval rating of 94%. Not to mention, the site’s audience score isn’t far behind at a respectable 80%.

Though the flick is critically acclaimed and has a devoted following, Witness isn’t nearly as well known as some of Ford’s other credits. Some of that likely has to do with the nature of Ford’s most celebrated efforts. His turns as Indiana Jones and Han Solo saw him reprise those roles multiple times over the years, amassing a fan base that spans generations. Witness, on the other hand, is a standalone effort that hasn’t spawned any sequels or remakes (though it wouldn’t be any great surprise if Paramount eventually rebooted the property for contemporary audiences). With all that said, the film is definitely worth seeking out if you haven’t yet experienced it.

Where Can I Watch Witness?

Speaking of experiencing the film, if you are keen on checking it out, you should make your way over to Paramount+ where you can find the pic streaming as of this writing.

All in all, critics and fans hold Witness in high regard as a taut thriller that features a compelling romance and plenty of harrowing chase scenes throughout. Although it doesn’t have the same name recognition as some of Ford’s other endeavors, the film remains an underrated masterpiece and an impressive showcase of the celebrated thespian’s acting chops.

Have you seen this underrated ‘80s thriller? If so, please take a moment to let us know your take in the comments section below!