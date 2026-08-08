An Iconic Toy-to Live-Action Movie Disappointed At The Box Office 39 Years Ago & Its 2026 Reboot Also Bombed

There is a long history of popular toy lines being adapted into live-action movies, and the result isn’t always what the people behind the project want. There are legitimately huge successes like Clue, 2023’s Barbie, and Michael Bay’s Transformers; yet there are more notable misses like Battleship, Bratz: The Movie, and all the entries into the G.I. Joe franchise. One thing you don’t typically see is a case where one of these attempts failed, only to get another opportunity to try again years, or even decades later. Usually, when a movie adaptation flops, even if it had a successful TV series in the past, it doesn’t get a second chance. One iconic toy line managed to do this, bombing back in the ’80s and then again in the 2020s. However, a deeper look reveals that this new adaptation might end up doing pretty well.

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That legendary toy line is He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, which became a beloved animated TV series during the ’80s. It was adapted into a live-action film in 1987 before receiving another adaptation nearly 40 years later in 2026, and unfortunately, both struggled at the box office.

1987’s Masters Of The Universe Was A Huge Flop

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Frank Langella, 1987. © Cannon Film Distributors

Bringing Masters of the Universe to the big screen in 1987 likely felt like a no-brainer to those involved. Mattel’s toy line was extremely popular, while the animated series was a hit. The spinoff show, She-Ra: Princess of Power, also did well. Alas, Masters of the Universe completely flopped at the box office. On a modest budget of around $22 million, the film barely grossed over $17 million. It could’ve just been that a live-action He-Man story didn’t have the same appeal as the animated version, though negative reviews played a part.

Masters of the Universe sits at a mere 21% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was said to rip off similar stories and was called a bore by one critic. Frank Langella is a blast as Skeletor, though star Dolph Lundgren apparently didn’t like the movie and wasn’t signing on for the planned sequel. Despite the bad reviews, canceled sequel, and commercial failure, Masters of the Universe did gain cult status over the years.

2026’s Masters Of The Universe Performed Better, Yet Still Bombed

The Masters of the Universe franchise continued through comic books and animated series, yet it never reached the heights that it had during the ’80s. So it was surprising to learn that a new Masters of the Universe was arriving in 2026 with Travis Knight, who had success with Bumblebee in 2018, at the helm. Unfortunately, the box office performance of this new take was also a swing and a miss by the studio. Masters of the Universe was given a much bigger budget at $170 million, so its worldwide intake of around $114 million cemented it as a box office bomb.

That budget is a shocking number that feels much bigger than this franchise called for. While similar adaptations like Transformers had worked in recent years, Masters of the Universe wasn’t all that relevant coming into 2026. A budget of over $150 million means the film had to gross more than $300 million to be considered a success, putting it at a disadvantage. The struggles at the box office likely ended any chance of sequels, but some hope has surprisingly risen.

The New Masters Of The Universe Has Found New Life On Streaming

Unlike the 1987 iteration, 2026’s Masters of the Universe was much better received by critics. Its 67% Rotten Tomatoes score doesn’t mean it was great, but it was found to be a delightful adventure film. Nicholas Galitzine brought charm to the role of He-Man, while the supporting cast of Camila Mendes, Idris Elba, Jared Leto, and Alison Brie all delivered strong performances. There’s even a Dolph Lundgren cameo for longtime fans. Those elements have played a big part in the movie becoming a hit now that it has arrived on streaming services.

Upon arriving on Prime Video, Masters of the Universe vaulted to the #1 spot on the platform’s most-watched list, knocking Project Hail Mary out of the top slot. People enjoyed the movie, judging by the 86% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Masters of the Universe might not have been a film that people flocked to theaters to see, but it’s one that viewers enjoyed and are willing to watch at home. A big-screen sequel might not happen, but maybe a streaming series isn’t out of the question.