Before Lord of the Rings, Peter Jackson Perfected the Zombie Movie With a Cult Film That Set a World Record

Director Peter Jackson is most famous for his work on The Lord of the Rings movies, his legendary adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s book series, and for good reason. The Lord of the Rings is now considered to be one of the greatest movie trilogies of all time, with it revitalizing the fantasy genre and becoming one of the defining bits of pop culture of the 2000s.

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However, Jackson’s notoriety for The Lord of the Rings and his later involvement with The Hobbit trilogy has overshadowed his non-LOTR projects. While the original trilogy is undeniably Jackson’s next work, it is a shame that many fans have never heard of his other films, including one of the greatest zombie movies ever made.

Dead Alive Is Peter Jackson’s Best Movie Outside Of Lord Of The Rings

Before The Lord of the Rings, Jackson directed a series of New Zealand-based features, including a zombie comedy. On August 13, 1992, Braindead hit theaters, although in the United States it went by the name Dead Alive. The film tells the story of a man named Lionel who attempts to take care of his mother after she contracts a zombie virus from a Sumatran rat-monkey that bit her at the zoo. Unfortunately, Lionel isn’t able to save her or others, and members of the community are quickly turned into zombies as the virus spreads.

Dead Alive is incredible, and it is easily the best film Jackson has made outside of The Lord of the Rings. The film is full of laughs, most of which come from bizarre moments and characters like an ear falling into a bowl of custard and a Kung Fu Priest. The monster designs are a ton of fun, and the film’s heightened tone makes it one of the most unique cinematic experiences that one can have in the horror genre.

One of the most notable parts of Dead Alive is how gory it is. The film is full of blood and bodies falling apart, and despite how horrific that may sound, it is funny every time. The climax is one of the bloodiest scenes ever put to film, with the special effects team using 79.2 gallons of fake blood while filming it. Plus, it is reported that 1,000 gallons of blood were used throughout the film, making it the bloodiest film ever made at the time of its release (via CBR). Because of this, many countries and ratings boards gave Dead Alive a difficult time, opting to edit and censor it. Luckily, an unrated cut does exist for fans who want to see all the gore that Dead Alive has to offer.

Another fun detail about Dead Alive is that it foreshadowed another one of Jackson’s biggest movies. The Sumatran rat-monkey that starts the spread of the zombie virus is said to come from Skull Island, the fictional island that King Kong is from in nearly every iteration of the famous character. Years later, Jackson would direct 2005’s King Kong, in which a large amount of time would be spent on Skull Island.

Peter Jackson Still Hasn’t Returned To His Horror Roots After LOTR

Brain Dead is Peter Jackson’s best horror movie, but it is only one of many from the early days of his career. 1987’s Bad Taste, 1989’s Meet the Feebles, and 1996’s The Frighteners all feature elements of the genre and incredibly fun monsters, with Jackson’s pivot into prestige with The Lord of the Rings coming as a surprise after his years of shlocky, fun horror films.

Unfortunately, Jackson hasn’t returned to horror since this pivot, which is a shame. Since The Lord of the Rings, Jackson has only directed King Kong, The Lovely Bones, The Hobbit trilogy, and 2018’s Mortal Engines, all of which are major fantasy adaptations. While it makes sense for the director to follow up on the success of The Lord of the Rings, his films have definitely taken a turn for the worse in recent years, and another big change could help him out.

The return to horror could be a great move for Jackson, and now seems like the perfect time. 2021’s Malignant and Zach Cregger’s films Barbarian and Weapons prove that big, bloody comedy horror is popular with audiences right now. Jackson was able to make great movies that fit into this category decades ago, and it would be interesting to see him take the experience he has gained since The Lord of the Rings and apply that to another movie like Dead Alive.