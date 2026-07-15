Peter Jackson Confirms His First Movie in Over a Decade Is Happening, But It’s a Sequel That’s 15 Years Late

In 2011, Steven Spielberg returned to the action/adventure genre with The Adventures of Tintin, an adaptation of the comic book series by Hergé. On the project, the director partnered with Peter Jackson, who served as producer. As the two plotted out Tintin sequels, the plan called for them to switch places on the second film, with Jackson calling the shots. However, Tintin follow-ups never came to fruition. Following the first movie, Jackson became occupied with the Hobbit trilogy, and since then, his output has consisted of the World War I documentary They Shall Not Grow Old and Beatles-related projects (including the TV miniseries Get Back). But now, Jackson is ready to make his return to feature filmmaking, and he’s reviving the Tintin sequel.

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Speaking with Gold Derby, Jackson shared an update on the next Tintin film. “Fran [Walsh] and I have been writing a script for the next Tintin film because 15 years ago, Steven Spielberg directed a Tintin film and I produced it,” he said. “The idea was that then I was supposed to go straight onto a second one, and we’d swap the roles, so I’d direct the second one and he’d produce it. It’s just taken 15 years to get there, unfortunately, a bit late. But it’s a timeless story. So we just wrapped up. So probably the next film that I’d actually direct is a Tintin movie.”

Is It Too Late for the Adventures of Tintin Sequel?

Image Courtesy of Paramount

These days, The Adventures of Tintin is considered an underrated entry in Spielberg’s legendary filmography, but it didn’t make the biggest impact upon initial release. Though it received generally positive reviews (75% on Rotten Tomatoes) that praised it for being an example of Spielberg’s knack for exciting, pulpy storytelling, The Adventures of Tintin wasn’t the biggest box office hit. It brought in $373.9 million worldwide against a production budget of $135 million. The film wasn’t considered a bomb, but Paramount was probably hoping for a stronger showing — especially in North America. Only 20.7% of the movie’s global haul came domestically.

General audiences didn’t run out to see The Adventures of Tintin the first time, meaning it’s worth wondering if things would be different for the long-delayed sequel. Even if the first movie has more of a fan base now, that doesn’t mean a follow-up would be a bigger commercial draw. Tintin is not a property that is widely recognizable to American viewers, and with the international box office becoming less reliable in the post-pandemic landscape (see: declining numbers for select superhero titles), Paramount could balk at the notion of greenlighting a Tintin sequel. Considering the amount of work that would go into putting Tintin 2 together (the performance capture and animation), there’s probably only so much Spielberg and Jackson can do to keep costs in check. $135 million is on the lower end for films like this.

Those who are looking forward to a Tintin sequel shouldn’t hold their breath for the time being. This is a project that’s been in development for a decade and a half and isn’t anywhere closer to getting in front of the cameras. The fact that Jackson is working on the script isn’t a guarantee that Tintin 2 will happen. In the end, it’ll still be Paramount’s call to make. Granted, Jackson and Spielberg have a tremendous amount of industry clout that could benefit them as they’re pitching the film, but even that might not be enough at this point. Spielberg’s name is no longer synonymous with record-breaking box office hauls, and Jackson hasn’t directed a narrative feature since 2015. Both are still more than capable of making something special, of course, but it remains to be seen if the studio will give them the opportunity.

If The Adventures of Tintin was a bigger hit in 2011, then this project would be an easier sell for Paramount. They could market it as the long-awaited return to a beloved adventure series, tapping into a sense of nostalgia that’s propelled many legacy sequels to new heights. Unfortunately, The Adventures of Tintin feels more niche, meaning its appeal is likely limited. There are undoubtedly people who would love to see another Tintin movie, but a case can be made that the ship has passed, and it’s time for Jackson and Spielberg to pursue new endeavors.

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