Captain America’s Most Iconic MCU Scenes Only Exist Thanks to the Worst Avengers Movie

Steve Rogers’ Captain America (Chris Evans) has many incredible moments throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his two most iconic scenes only exist thanks to the worst Avengers movie. Evans’ Captain America passes the shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) at the end of the Infinity Saga. However, it’s after a lengthy journey that sees him jumping decades forward, then reckoning with his beliefs surrounding what’s right and wrong. Steve Rogers really comes into his own over the course of his MCU arc, and this makes his send-off that much more satisfying.

In fact, of all the original Avengers, Captain America has one of the most rewarding conclusions. Not only does he get some version of a happy ending with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), but he plays a pivotal role in Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) downfall, demonstrating why he’s more or less the Avengers’ leader throughout Infinity War and Endgame. The latter highlights how far he’s come, both on an emotional level and in terms of physical feats. And two of his greatest moments in the 2019 film are set up in an earlier one.

Captain America’s Most Iconic MCU Scenes Are Both in Avengers: Endgame

Captain America’s two most iconic MCU moments both occur in Avengers: Endgame. The first is when Cap, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) fight Thanos three-on-one, right after Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) uses the Nano Gauntlet to reverse the Snap. The trio is struggling against Thanos, and things look dire for Thor. Then his hammer lifts off the ground and comes flying in to save him. However, it’s not Thor summoning Mjolnir; it’s Captain America, who wields it in one hand while holding his shield in the other. It’s an incredible image, and it’s one that was met with cheers and applause when the film was in theaters.

Cap’s other big scene happens a bit later, when the cavalry arrives to help the trio beat Thanos. The heroes revived by the reverse snap portal in to fight, and Steve utters two words Marvel fans waited years to hear: “Avengers assemble.” This line, pulled from the comics, is a powerful one that pays off more than a decade of storytelling. Of course, within the MCU, both Cap’s use of Mjolnir and his rallying cry are also callbacks to a specific film: Avengers: Age of Ultron.

These Captain America Scenes Pay Off Moments From Avengers: Age of Ultron

Avengers: Age of Ultron may be the weakest of the Avengers movies — and given how great they all are, that’s not saying much — but it has memorable moments scattered throughout. The banter between the main team is especially entertaining, and that’s what lays the groundwork for Steve wielding Mjolnir later on. During a party at Avengers Tower, the group takes turns trying to lift Thor’s hammer. None of the Avengers are deemed “worthy,” but there’s one attempt that leaves Thor visibly anxious: Captain America’s. Even Thor knows that, if any of the Avengers is capable of lifting it, it’s Cap. And he proves as much in Endgame, with the hammer highlighting his growth over the Infinity Saga.

Avengers: Endgame also delivers on Cap’s final line in Age of Ultron, which teases his “Avengers assemble” tagline but doesn’t fully deliver on it. After bidding Thor and Tony farewell, Steve returns to Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), who takes him to see the newest members of the team: Sam, Rhodey (Don Cheadle), Vision (Paul Bettany) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen). Addressing them in an official capacity for the first time, Steve says “Avengers,” but then the credits roll. In Endgame, the group finally does function as a team, and Steve gets to say the full phrase. It’s another full-circle moment, demonstrating how far the characters have come — and rewarding fans for sticking around for 23 movies.

These Moments Prove How Important Avengers: Age of Ultron Is

Age of Ultron gets a bad rap compared to the other Avengers films, but the setup that takes place in the 2015 sequel underscores its importance. The chief complaints about Age of Ultron focus on the disappointing portrayal of the titular villain and unnecessary subplots (Bruce and Natasha, anyone?). These are valid criticisms; Age of Ultron isn’t nearly as tight, story-wise, as the other three Avengers movies. Still, there’s no denying that later MCU films wouldn’t be the same without this one. Its plot directly sets the stage for Captain America: Civil War, which drastically impacts the team dynamic going forward. And as Cap’s two best scenes prove, it also paves the way for smaller moments of payoff, making it easier to appreciate in hindsight.

