5 Incredible Details You Missed In Avengers Movies 

The Avengers have proven themselves to be the most important team of heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and their movies contain some amazing details that are all too easy to miss. Since the very first entry into the MCU, the franchise teased the appearance of the Avengers. Phase 1 of the franchise was dedicated to introducing the founding members of the team individually and ended with their instantly iconic first team-up in live-action. Since then, the movies of the MCU have heavily featured the Avengers, with four movies centered on the team in the Infinity Saga, as well as them playing an important role in multiple other movies, such as Captain America: Civil War.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To its fans, the MCU is well-known for loading its movies with small details, Easter eggs, and hidden references to the comics, often as a means of teasing future developments in the franchise. As such, every Avengers movie in the MCU contains hidden details, many of which have since become common knowledge thanks to eagle-eyed fans. However, in these major cinematic team-ups, there are still a few details that are both clever and easy to miss, putting delicate touches on huge MCU movies that highlight just why the franchise is so successful.

5) Tony Stark Finds The Shawarma Place Mid-Battle – The Avengers (2012)

2012’s The Avengers was hugely successful in many ways, and helped the franchise form a template for future Avengers movies. Its post-credit scene is fondly remembered by many as a humorous footnote to a groundbreaking movie. In it, the six founding members of the Avengers are shown sitting together in a restaurant, eating shawarma together in silence in a callback to something Iron Man says after the Battle of New York. However, what many miss is that the movie actually shows where the idea came from.

The Battle of New York is one of Iron Man’s best action scenes, and it shows both how efficient and heroic the character can be in a crisis. In one fleeting moment during the battle, Iron Man can be seen briefly landing outside a shawarma restaurant. While it’s a blink-and-you’ll miss it moment, it subtly sets up Iron Man’s request for the food and the post-credits scene that sees the Avengers dining together.

4) The Birds Disappear When Thanos Snaps – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The ending of Avengers: Infinity War saw the MCU kill off half of the Avengers as a result of Thanos’ snap, which wiped out half of all life in the universe. Avengers: Endgame began by showing the immediate aftermath of the snap, with Clint Barton spending time with his family one moment, then left alone the next as they all turned to dust. It’s a devastating scene that shows the human impact of Thanos’ actions, but it also features an incredible detail that is easy to miss.

At the same moment Barton’s family disappears, the background noise instantly dies down. This includes the birdsong that can be heard, which at one moment is quite full, and the next is barely audible. The detail marks the exact moment that the snap wiped out so many lives, as even the bird population was halved by Thanos. It’s a minor detail, but one that illustrates why the MCU is so often celebrated for its attention to detail.

3) Thor Only Aims For The Head After Infinity War – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The Battle of Wakanda was perhaps the Avengers’ worst loss to date in the MCU, and no hero took it harder than Thor. Arriving on the scene armed with his newly forged axe, Stormbreaker — one of Thor’s greatest displays of power in the MCU — the hero immediately set out fighting Thanos, wounding the Mad Titan with a blow to the chest. However, it wasn’t enough, and Thanos simply remarked that the God of Thunder should have aimed for his head before using the Infinity Stones anyway.

The follow-up, Avengers: Endgame, allowed Thor a chance to have his revenge on Thanos. An early scene sees Thor behead the villain, only for him to later return from the past via time travel. Even in the climactic Battle of Earth, Thor is shown directing all his attacks at Thanos’ head, a subtle indicator that he took the Mad Titan’s advice to heart in their previous battle. It’s not openly acknowledged in the movie, however, making it an easy detail to miss.

2) Peter Parker Staring At Aliens – Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

As a hero, Spider-Man has had many great movie moments, both prior to the MCU and since his introduction into the franchise. His role as an Avenger during the Infinity Saga was as something of a protege to Iron Man, which ultimately led him to head into space in support of his mentor as part of Avengers: Infinity War‘s story. This, in turn, saw the heroes meet with some members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and the interactions between them contain a great Spider-Man detail.

Upon meeting the aliens, neither Doctor Strange nor Iron Man seems too concerned, likely due to their prior experience with Dormammu and the Chitauri, respectively. However, Spider-Man struggles to take his eyes off of Mantis and Drax, even when he is only in the background of their scenes and not playing an active role. It’s a little detail that seems to evidence just how inexperienced Spider-Man is compared to his fellow Avengers, which also subtly sets up his devastating death shortly after as part of Thanos’ snap.

1) Iron Man’s Mark VI Armor Improvements – The Avengers (2012)

(in Iron Man 2, Whiplash overloads the mark v armor with his whips. Thor’s lightning simply charges the Mark vi to 400%, showing that Stark went out of his way to allow the new suit to absorb electricity)

Throughout his time in the franchise, Iron Man’s MCU armor upgrades kept him as one of the most consistently adaptable heroes in the Avengers. However, one minor moment in The Avengers shows the incredible attention to detail in the MCU, and it’s so easy to miss entirely. In Iron Man 2, Tony Stark’s Mark V suit is overloaded by Whiplash’s electrical weapons, but the problem had been quietly resolved by the time he made his next MCU appearance.

Upon first meeting Thor, the Asgardian strikes Iron Man with lightning. Instead of overloading the Mark VI, Jarvis is heard telling Stark that its power is at 400%, subtly explaining that he had improved the armor to be able to absorb energy. It’s a moment that doesn’t mean much unless it’s considered carefully, but actually indicates how well Stark evaluates the upgrades he makes to his armor after major encounters, making it yet another brilliant but easy-to-miss Avengers movie moment.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!