Christopher Nolan’s Most Underrated Film Turns 20, And It United Batman & Wolverine Stars for Their Only Movie

Given his incredible career over the past 25 years, picking out the most underrated movie in Christopher Nolan’s filmography is a difficult task. Pretty much everything that the acclaimed director has put out has been a hit with critics and audiences. He’s the man behind billion-dollar hits like The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, and The Odyssey, as well as some of the most beloved movies of the past few decades like Oppenheimer, Inception, and Interstellar. Calling any of those movies underrated is a stretch since they’re so wildly popular. His only recent film that can be considered underrated is Tenet, which remains a confusing spectacle.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Your best bet to find an underrated Christopher Nolan gem is to look to his early days. His feature debut, Following, is an interesting film made on a shoestring budget, while Insomnia isn’t well-known but has a great cast. Memento is also an option, though it really helped put Nolan on the map. Instead, you can look at 2006, which saw the release of The Prestige, a movie about two magicians starring actors who are most famous for portraying Batman and Wolverine. It’s the only place where you can see them share the screen, with Black Widow as well, and it’s some of Nolan’s greatest work.

The Prestige Is Christopher Nolan At His Best

The Prestige tells an intriguing story about two magicians who start as friends and end up as bitter rivals. Alfred Borden is the better magician, while Robert Angier is far better as a stage showman. Their friendship is ruined when Angier blames Borden for the death of his wife during a failed magic trick. Their rivalry grows more intense, featuring tricks, betrayals, hurting each other and those around them, and more. It all comes to a head when they compete over which one has the better teleportation illusion.

What makes The Prestige so impressive is how it uses magic to its advantage. The idea of “the pledge, the turn, and the prestige” being the three parts of a magic trick is also how the film is laid out. It introduces a seemingly ordinary world early (pledge), turns it into something extraordinary as the rivalry plays out (turn), and delivers the climax with the secret of the trick (prestige). Nolan does this while telling the story in a non-linear fashion, which is a staple of almost all of his projects.

Nolan also does a lot in The Prestige with a relatively small budget. Following his blockbuster success with Batman movies, Christopher Nolan basically has had blank checks for his projects. Starting with The Dark Knight, every Nolan film has had a budget of at least $100 million. The Prestige arrived before that was the case and only had a budget of $40 million. Nolan doesn’t need his usual large-scale productions to get us invested. Instead, it’s an engaging story featuring some of the best-written characters in any of his films.

Christian Bale & Hugh Jackman Deliver Some Of Their Best Performances

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros

There are many signs that point to the greatness of a director and Christopher Nolan checks every box. One of them is their ability to coax great performances out of actors and Nolan got some tremendous work from Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman in The Prestige. Both actors had already portrayed Batman and Wolverine, respectively, and as iconic as they are in those roles, they deliver some of their finest performances in this film.

Hugh Jackman is incredible as a man who has been driven mad by this rivalry. His grief over the loss of his wife, his obsession with Borden’s trick, and how much his ultimate sacrifice in the end costs him are all things that you completely believe because of his performance. Meanwhile, Christian Bale makes sure Borden feels steadfast in his views and has excellent chemistry with both Scarlett Johansson and Rebecca Hall in different ways. The reveal regarding his character at the end makes you look back at his complex performance upon rewatches as something truly special.

The Prestige also benefits from a stellar supporting cast. Michael Caine, a Nolan veteran, is perfect as a wise counselor to Angier. Johansson and Hall do great work to make sure their characters feel like more than just love interests. Andy Serkis, Piper Perabo, and David Bowie are all great in smaller roles. The Prestige is truly an all-star roster of actors led by one of the best directors ever, yet it remains an underrated gem.

The Prestige Has Nolan’s Greatest Twist

Christopher Nolan isn’t quite as known for his plot twists as someone like M. Night Shyamalan, but he’s had some memorable ones. Interstellar shows us that Coop is Murph’s “ghost” in her bedroom, Memento reveals that the protagonist is actually the cause of his wife’s death, and Tenet tells us that the Protagonist is actually the founder of the titular organization. Yet no Nolan film can top The Prestige when it comes to its twists.

The first big twist explains how Angier does his teleported man trick. His machine makes a copy of himself and one of those versions has to drown to dispose of the evidence. It shows the sacrifice that Angier was willing to make to have the best trick. The bigger twist comes right at the end, as Angier is shot by Borden, who we had just watched die. Borden is actually a twin, with both men taking on the roles of the magician and his assistant, Fallon.

This twist explains how his teleportation trick works and how each twin loved one of the women in their lives. It’s the kind of plot twist that’s perfect for a movie about magic and makes rewatches of The Prestige even better, cementing it as Nolan’s most underrated work.

Which Christopher Nolan movie do you think is the most underrated? Let us know in the comments.