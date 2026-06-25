How Supergirl’s Rotten Tomatoes Score Ranks Against Every DCEU Movie & Why the Reviews Are So Mixed

Supergirl‘s Rotten Tomatoes score isn’t exactly a success for the DCU. In 2016, DC’s attempt to build a cinematic universe hit problems when the second film released to heavy criticism, dividing the fanbase. Fast-forward literally a decade, and it’s happened again; Supergirl is the second movie in the DCU, it’s released to heavy criticism, and the fanbase doesn’t quite know what to make of it as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Supergirl‘s Rotten Tomatoes score is symptomatic of the problem. At time of writing, it has a critic score of just 57% – a whopping 26% drop from last year’s Superman. ComicBook’s own Supergirl review highlights the problem, praising Milly Alcock but calling the film itself “dull and directionless.” Not all reviews are quite so critical, but the context is clearly a difficult one for the Woman of Tomorrow. How does this film compare to other DCEU movies, and what’s going on with this would-be blockbuster?

Supergirl Compares Poorly to the DCEU

DC has become notorious for fumbling its last try at building a shared cinematic universe. James Gunn and Peter Safran’s second attempt got off to a strong start with last year’s Superman, which was positively received but grossed just $618.7 million worldwide. Supergirl‘s 26% drop in critic score is undoubtedly bad news, especially when compared to the previous DCEU. At 57%, it would sit squarely in the middle of the pack, level with Wonder Woman 1984 but still above most of the DCEU’s first phase.

Film Year RT Score Wonder Woman 2017 93% Shazam! 2019 90% The Suicide Squad 2021 90% Birds of Prey 2020 79% Blue Beetle 2023 78% Zack Snyder’s Justice League 2021 71% Aquaman 2018 66% The Flash 2023 63% Wonder Woman 1984 2020 57% Man of Steel 2013 56% Shazam! Fury of the Gods 2023 49% Justice League 2017 39% Black Adam 2022 39% Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom 2023 33% Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice 2016 28% Suicide Squad 2016 26%

Now, I should note that I don’t necessarily agree with these critic reviews. Suicide Squad is a Frankenstein’s Monster of a film, but it’s at least rewatchable due to the tremendous soundtrack; I’ve never mentioned to sit through Joss Whedon’s Justice League again since its release in 2017. Every reader will undoubtedly have their own personal ranking that differs wildly. But the critic scores at least give us something a little more objective for comparison.

Curiously, there is absolutely no correlation between Rotten Tomatoes critic score and box office when it comes to the DCEU. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, for example, grossed $874.4 million (and was seen as a major disappointment, given the characters involved). Shazam! may be near the top of this list, but it grossed only $367.8 million (granted, against a budget of just $90-100 million). Still, this does mean we should be very wary of assuming Rotten Tomatoes scores equal box office.

What’s Gone Wrong With Supergirl?

Play video

Supergirl is quite difficult to evaluate, simply because there does seem to be a lot of unnecessary heat for this film. Over the last few days, a critical review from Variety has proven particularly controversial, essentially going viral (the critic in question gave Project Hail Mary a 50% score, so your mileage may vary). Meanwhile, the demographics of the reviewers have been a little eyebrow-raising; it’s been very noticeable how few female voices are being allowed into this conversation.

Since the trades seemed to forget that female critics exist, I wanted to highlight a couple of my amazing friends' #Supergirl reviews that you should check out:@mollyrockit for ScreenRant: https://t.co/4Mideb2JAo@RachelLeishman for The Mary Sue: https://t.co/5kdgkxm5Uk… — Andy Behbakht (@AndyBehbakht) June 24, 2026

That said, the critic score unfortunately isn’t just misogyny writ large. Female critics, too, discuss Supergirl as a “let-down” with “turbulent storytelling.” Some reviewers are able to look past the narrative problems, focusing in on Alcock’s much-praised performance; a complicated heroine who’s struggling with trauma, she’s very different to her cousin Clark, in the best possible way. There have been reports 30 minutes of footage was removed from Supergirl after test showings, and it’s possible the missing scenes would have improved what sounds to be a muddled narrative. Ana Nogueira’s writing has come in for heavy criticism, but the issue may be editing and Craig Gillespie’s direction.

That speculation (often repeated online) speaks to the heart of the controversy: not all critics look at the same thing. Some critics engage with characters most of all, explaining why their reviews focus on Alcock’s performance. Others engage more in the storyline, and are thus more critical. In truth, Rotten Tomatoes scores flatten reviews down to a mere number and strip them of context; viewers would instead be wiser to find critics whose tastes reflect their own, and simply follow them.

Given my earlier comment about a lack of female voices, I should note a final point raised by a colleague I spoke to while preparing this piece. In her view, the critical issue wasn’t just writing or cinematography; it was a child trafficking subplot. Her daughter watched the film with her, and didn’t connect with Kara Zor-El. Rather, she connected with the victims, the characters of her own age, and came away with a rather more upsetting message to the one DC intended. That, to me, is far more troubling than the Rotten Tomatoes score – and suggests DC may have made serious missteps with Supergirl.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!