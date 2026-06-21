5 Biggest Takeaways from Supergirl’s First Reactions (Including the Oldest MCU Problem)

One year after Superman successfully kicked off the DC Universe’s film slate, the franchise is back in theaters with another installment spotlighting a member of the Super Family. This time around, Kara Zor-El takes center stage in Supergirl, which is based on Tom King’s acclaimed Woman of Tomorrow comics storyline. Releasing at the end of what was a stacked June at the multiplex (Masters of the Universe, Disclosure Day, and Toy Story 5 all came out in the weeks prior), Supergirl arguably has its work cut out for itself if it’s to make a splash at the box office. Word of mouth could play an integral role here, which is why Warner Bros. lifted the social media embargo a week before release.

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Early reactions for Supergirl have started to circulate online, giving fans a general idea of what they can expect when they sit down to watch the film. For the most part, these responses have been generally positive, but, as is the case with any movie, there are some negatives to point out as well. We’ve gone through the reactions and put together a list of the biggest takeaways.

5) Impressive Practical Effects & Production Design

On paper, Craig Gillespie seemed like a great choice to direct Supergirl, as he specializes in stylish, larger-than-life stories about messy, complicated protagonists. In particular, he’s demonstrated a knack for crafting captivating narratives about the female experience, as his work on the likes of I, Tonya and Pam & Tommy can attest. Still, Supergirl marks the first time he’s called the shots on a major comic book adaptation. Gillespie is a veteran of the studio system and has some large-scale productions on his résumé (Cruella, The Finest Hours), but making the jump to the DCU is a completely different challenge. Fortunately, it’s one Gillespie seems to have passed.

One aspect of Supergirl that’s received a lot of praise in the early reactions is the impressive practical special effects work and production design. Our own Chris Killian noted that “the design, makeup, and puppetry are all Oscar-level good” and that the look of Krypton is “incredible.” Visual effects and production design are vitally important to any studio tentpole, as they go a long way in immersing the audience in both the action and the film’s unique universe. It sounds like Supergirl is going to look amazing on the big screen, which should fuel interest in premium large format screenings.

4) The Villain Is Underwhelming

In the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a common critique lobbied against the franchise was that its villains were underwhelming. While Marvel succeeded at establishing its hero characters, the antagonists were mostly bland and forgettable. After Nicholas Hoult delivered a great performance as Lex Luthor in Superman, it seemed like maybe the DCU would be able to avoid this problem in its own early going, but that unfortunately isn’t the case. One of the main negatives that keeps popping up in early Supergirl reactions is that villain Krem of the Yellow Hills is disappointing.

They say a story is only as good as its villain, so it’s a shame to hear Krem of the Yellow Hills doesn’t rank among the best superhero movie villains of recent years (especially after James Gunn productions like Superman and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 excelled in this department). Based on the glimpses we’ve seen of Krem in the Supergirl trailers, it looked like the character could be a suitably menacing presence in the story, with actor Matthias Schoenaerts giving a sinister performance. Schoenaerts probably does all he can with the material given to him, but if the early reactions are anything to go by, Krem could be a fairly thin character who isn’t much more than just the bad guy standing in Kara’s way.

3) Supergirl Is Not Just a Guardians of the Galaxy Clone

Image via WB

From the start of the marketing campaign, Supergirl was drawing comparisons to Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies. Trailers featuring a pop-infused soundtrack and an irreverent hero embarking on an intergalactic adventure made it seem like DC had finally found its answer to Marvel’s hit after years of trying. While there are certainly similarities between Supergirl and Guardians of the Galaxy, it was always an oversimplification to say the upcoming DC film was going to be nothing more than just a Guardians of the Galaxy clone. The early Supergirl reactions have highlighted some surprising parallels to other classics.

One comparison that keeps popping up in the responses is Mad Max, with Mike Ryan calling attention to “dirty worlds, gross villains and a self-destructive hero.” There are also shades of True Grit and John Wick to be found in Supergirl, which shouldn’t be all that surprising for fans who have been following the promotional campaign. Supergirl‘s main plot revolves around Kara’s emotional mission to save Krypto’s life, so the John Wick comparisons write themselves. Her dynamic with the young Ruthye Marye Knoll is where True Grit comes in, as Ruthye is on a quest to avenge her murdered parents and enlists the jaded Kara’s help. Supergirl has plenty of entertainment, as any summer movie should, but it also makes an effort to tell a poignant tale that tugs at the heartstrings a bit and isn’t afraid to get darker than Superman.

2) Jason Momoa Was Born to Play Lobo

Jason Momoa was one of the main players of the old DC Extended Universe, making six appearances as Aquaman (including Zack Snyder’s Justice League). That connection didn’t prevent him from joining the DC Universe as the character he’s always dreamed of playing: Lobo. Momoa was advocating for the role the minute James Gunn took over as co-head of DC Studios, and it’s easy to see why. With his energetic screen presence and natural charisma, Momoa seemed like the perfect fit for Lobo, and the results in Supergirl are as strong as fans could have hoped for.

Our own Chris KIllian praised Momoa’s performance, saying the actor is “having the fraggin’ time of his life as Lobo.” Erik Davis of Fandango noted Momoa is “used just enough that you’re satisfied but also want to see more,” so it sounds like Lobo is going to be one of the highlights of Supergirl. That’s encouraging to hear, as it bodes well for Momoa’s future in the DCU. The actor has teased that Gunn and Co. have more plans for Lobo, but first it was important for audiences to fall in love with the franchise’s iteration of the character. If the early reactions are anything to go by, they definitely will.

1) Milly Alcock Is Great as Supergirl

Image Courtesy of WB

Audiences got their first taste of the DCU’s Kara Zor-El at the end of Superman when Milly Alcock made an amusing cameo. Immediately, it was clear how different she was compared to her cousin, creating an entertaining dynamic between the two. We’ll see more of their clashing personalities in Supergirl, but this summer’s film is Alcock’s time to shine. And based on the early reactions, she proves why she was the ideal choice for this role. Just about everyone is in agreement that Alcock delivers a great performance as the titular hero.

Her brief appearance in Superman seemed to indicate Gunn and Co. were on to something when they cast her as Supergirl, but Alcock is making the most of her headlining opportunity. What’s most impressive about this role is how it requires an adeptness at conveying a wide range of emotions. Kara isn’t a superficial party girl who enjoys being a hot mess for the sake of it. She’s weighed down by a tremendous amount of trauma due to her extremely tragic backstory, so Alcock is required to handle some touching dramatic moments on top of action and comedy. She passes her test with flying colors, and it’ll be exciting to see what DC Studios has in store for her next.

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