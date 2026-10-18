In 30 Years, Only One Actor Has Appeared in Every Scream Project, and It’s Not Who You Think

Thirty years ago, Wes Craven — already a beloved filmmaker, thanks to hits like A Nightmare on Elm Street and The Hills Have Eyes — released Scream, and the world of horror forever changed. It wasn’t the first time a horror movie had toyed with the genre’s conventions. But Scream’s signature blend of in-your-face meta-commentary with both a traditional slasher and a classic whodunnit murder mystery not only slashed its way to the top of the box office but reinvigorated horror altogether. In its wake, the late 1990s and early 2000s were once again littered with slasher upstarts like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Urban Legend, and Final Destination.

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Although many of the slasher films that followed Scream (including all three mentioned above) also inspired their own franchises, none has enjoyed the same level of mainstream success of Craven’s creation. Whether it’s Kevin Williamson’s playful script, its iconic masked villain, or the cast of up-and-coming young talent, Scream has been jump-scaring fans and making them laugh for decades. Even long after its imitators have faded from popular culture, moviegoers remain eager to see Ghostface talk scary movies with an unsuspecting victim. However, throughout its many incarnations, only one actor has remained a consistent presence throughout the entire Scream franchise.

Scream Celebrated Its 30th Anniversary with Its Seventh Installment

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Right from its Drew Barrymore-led opening sequence, Scream let fans know it wasn’t what they expected. If the most recognizable name in the credits could be offed before the title card, then certainly all bets are off. And remarkably, Williamson’s script lives up to that, as evidenced by the fact that fans are still clamoring for more Scream after 30 years. Released in December 1996, it went on to earn $103 million domestically against a production budget of just $14 million, becoming one of the year’s biggest success stories. Of course, it didn’t take long for Craven and his surviving cast to reunite for a sequel, released just a year later. Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette all became mainstays of the series, with Campbell soon cementing her status as one of horror’s most cherished final girls.

Since then, the Scream franchise has gone through several different stops and starts over the years. Following the conclusion of Craven’s initial trilogy in 2000, the series took an 11-year break before Scream 4 hit theaters. But the franchise returned to the big screen in a major way with 2022’s fifth entry, simply titled Scream, which kicked off a new era in the franchise following Craven’s death in 2015. Scream VI made headlines for Campbell’s absence — her first since the series started — and Scream 7, of course, earned controversy over the departure of newer leads Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega. Nonetheless, the two most recent entries have ultimately become the highest-grossing domestic earners in the series.

Roger L. Jackson Has Been in Every Version of the Scream Franchise

With Campbell missing out on the sixth film, fans might think that Cox is the one connective thread throughout the Scream franchise. After all, her Gale Weathers has popped up in all seven movies to date. But she isn’t the actor whose presence has extended to every incarnation of the Scream franchise. That honor goes to Roger L. Jackson, the actor who provides the unmistakable voice of Ghostface. Even though the killer(s) are different in every film, their use of a voice changer allows Jackson to keep the killer’s continuity from one film to the next. Jackson also reprised the role in season 3 of the Scream TV series and is credited as Ghostface in video games such as the Call of Duty series, Mortal Kombat 1, and Fortnite.

Remarkably, Scream was Jackson’s first credited film role, and it has become his most famous. Outside of Ghostface, he has maintained a prolific career as a voice actor in gaming and animation, with his other most notable role as Mojo Jojo from The Powerpuff Girls. The signature design of the Ghostface mask undoubtedly contributed to the character’s popularity — even the Scary Movie franchise has riffed on it in its first and sixth entries — and Jackson’s voice work is often underrated for how much it brings to the franchise. Thanks to his performance, Ghostface comfortably sits beside Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and Jason Voorhees as one of cinema’s greatest slasher icons.

What’s your favorite Ghostface moment in the Scream franchise? Let us know in the comments!