Every Ghostface Reveal in Scream, Ranked

Outside of Scream 3 every one of the seven installments has had more than one Ghostface killer. All in all, we’ve had seven people putting on the garb, sneaking around, killing people, and making Sidney Prescott and the Carpenter sisters’ lives a living hell. And, just as a strong opening sequence, a few red herrings, and a sense of humor is expected from this franchise (though it seems to have lost the latter), so too are clever, even jarring reveals of just who is behind the mask. Inevitably, some Ghostface reveals are more memorable than others, just as there are stronger chase sequences in some installments compared to others. What follows is every last one of those reveals.

We really are just looking at the moment when the audience realizes that a character is a killer. What happens after that (e.g. their death) didn’t factor in nor did their overall memorability as a killer. For instance, Scream 4‘s Jill Roberts is one of the best Ghostface killers. Her motive is perfectly morbid, the scene where she beats herself up couldn’t be more fun, and Emma Roberts’ performance is exactly what the character needed. But those factors didn’t enter the conversation of where she ranked.

15) Marco

Scream 7‘s main Ghostface reveal sequence kicks off with a reference to Steve Orth’s being tied up in the original film as if that moment would be important to Sidney, even though she wasn’t present for that in 1996. The tied-up thing was already done way better in Scream 4, so this is a very standard character unmasking themself scene. Worse yet, it holds no power considering we saw Marco exactly once before he does so.

14) Karl Gibbs

Karl Gibbs’ attack on the Prescott-Evans house is one of Scream 7‘s stronger set pieces, but its end result lands with a bit of a thud. He stumbles back into the street after being overpowered by Sidney, Mark, and Tatum, and, because it’s happened in 10,000 movies, we’re just waiting for him to get hit by a vehicle. He does, and then he’s unmasked. And, gasp, it’s a guy we saw once in Sidney’s cafe who was blatantly creepy and fully expected to be a killer. It’s a Chekov’s Gun thing. Why show him being creepy unless he’s going to be either a victim or a Ghostface?

13) Ethan

We’ve gone up a quality notch here, but it’s a tip toe, not a leap. Ethan Landry is creepy the entire time he’s onscreen in Scream VI. He’s conveniently missing while Quinn (who ends up being his sister) is “attacked” for instance. However, points go to the reveal for having the subway scene with him and Mindy. At least for a second we’re thrown off his scent. But the scene still raises the question of how he went with Mindy to the hospital then left and came to the theater. Furthermore, how did Mindy, upon showing up, know he was one of the killers? Because she said so. Did he try to get her at the hospital? It’s a Ghostface reveal that is mostly memorable for the questions it raises, and they’re unanswered ones.

12) Jessica

Throughout Scream 7, fans are led to believe Stu Macher is back. Scarred and killing. Thankfully, he’s not. More fans were hoping the sequel wasn’t going that direction than there were those hoping it was. Instead, we get Sidney’s next-door neighbor, Jessica. We’ve gotten to know her more than Karl or Marco, but still not enough for the reveal to really matter. Then she lists her three meh motives. Extra credit for the fact she killed her own son, though. That’s a character detail that builds up her fear factor.

11) Quinn

Consider Quinn Bailey’s reveal basically tied with the next entry. There’s one element to it that really works and one that really does not. The one that works is that the audience is led to believe Quinn is dead, and that’s done effectively. As for the part that doesn’t, it’s the fact that the other characters assume it’s Mindy Meeks-Martin. But the audience knows it’s not Mindy. For one, we just saw her get stabbed on the subway. And, even if we hadn’t, we wouldn’t have bought it. Just by the process of elimination, it was obvious it was Quinn as soon as Ethan’s mask was already off.

10) Detective Bailey

Scream VI wants us to believe that Kirby Reed is the killer because Detective Wayne Bailey wants the protagonists to believe the same. It doesn’t quite work because we as the audience know and trust Kirby more than him, but there were worse directions to go. We also like Dermot Mulroney’s little smile and shrug as he says, “Of course it’s me.”

9) Jill

Again, Jill is a top-tier Ghostface, but she doesn’t have the best reveal of her film. It’s a shock to Sidney (and 2011 theatergoers) when she unmasks herself, but it’s still a pretty standard self-unmasking. However, her monologue revelation about how it was she who killed her mother was an effectively sick addition.

8) Roman Bridger

Like the film as a whole, the Ghostface reveal of Roman Bridger in Scream 3 isn’t quite as good as those that came before him. The big issue is that it’s so obvious it’s Roman. Gale goes downstairs, finds him in a fake casket, checks for a pulse, and doesn’t find one. When he’s the only character who gets a fully off-screen death and it’s in the middle of the third act, it’s clear that’s your killer. However, the location of John Milton’s screening room is a great stage for the reveal and the home movies being displayed help build up the scene’s importance.

7) Stu Macher

Back in 1996, the moment when Stu Macher holds the voice changer to his mouth and says, “Surprise Sidney!” was an important one in horror history. We didn’t have just one killer, but two. And, thanks to Matthew Lillard’s joyous line delivery, we see the same happy-go-lucky character we’ve grown to find humorous and likable using that personality in a far more sinister way.

6) Mrs. Loomis

Scream 2 notoriously had its script leak, and in that script both Derek and Hallie were the killers. Suffice to say, the final product’s killers are much better. Mrs. Loomis’ presence is far more believable. After all, we already learned in the original film that her ex-husband’s cheating on her rattled her cage, so why not have her come back when she learns her child was shot in the head? Granted, the scenes with her annoying Gale throughout the movie (under the name Debbie Salt) are a bit of a tell that she’s not who she’s claiming to be, because why else would she get so much screentime, but it still works, primarily because Debbie is so off the audience sees her as a red herring character. It just so happens this herring ends up being the real thing.

5) Richie Kirsch

Like Scream 4, the following film occasionally aims to replicate the original film’s story beats. And, even more than in Scream 4, it succeeds in doing so. This is especially true of the Richie is Ghostface reveal. It’s a pseudo-replication of the Billy Loomis reveal, but here we expect him even less. But, like Billy, he stumbles down the stairs and reveals himself, this time by pulling out a knife and stabbing Sam Carpenter in the side. It works, primarily because it goes from him shrieking “Oh, s**t! It’s Ghostface!” upstairs to the attack so quickly, not to mention the fact that Jack Quaid is such a likable on-screen presence.

4) Amber Freeman

Richie orchestrated the events of Scream (2022), but Amber was the more memorable Ghostface, and she got more kills under her belt. Not to mention, her reveal is also just a hair above Richie’s. It really does come out of nowhere when she shoots a screaming Liv in the head, turning to most of the living protagonists with the line “Welcome to act three” bleeding through a big smile.

3) Mickey Altieri

2) Charlie Walker

1) Billy Loomis

