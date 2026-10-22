In Theaters 44 Years Ago, a Movie Sequel Almost Ruined the Franchise (But Now Everyone Knows It’s the Best)

John Carpenter’s 1978 masterpiece Halloween is one of the best horror films ever made, defining the slasher genre and helping kick off the craze of costumed movie killers that took off in the 1980s. The Halloween franchise is still going on to this day, although the continued killing sprees of Michael Myers haven’t been nearly as critically acclaimed as the Shape’s debut film.

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The Halloween sequels are known for being repetitive and dull, and the vast majority of them can be skipped over. However, one of the most interesting bits of the franchise comes from the weirdest Halloween follow-up.

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Halloween III Broke The Halloween Formula When It Hit Theaters 44 Years Ago Today

Carpenter went on to work on 1980’s The Fog after the release of Halloween, but the 1978 slasher was so successful that producer Irwin Yablans demanded a sequel. So, Carpenter reluctantly returned to produce 1981’s Halloween II, which would be directed by Rick Rosenthal. The film was meant to be the conclusion to the story of Myers, Dr. Loomis, and Laurie Strode, with it directly continuing the story of the original movie and concluding with the deaths of Myers and Loomis (although this would later be retconned).

After the success of the second film, a third movie was requested. However, Carpenter and original Halloween co-writer Debra Hill only agreed to participate if it wasn’t a direct sequel to Halloween II. So, the producing duo, along with writer and director Tommy Lee Wallace, decided to turn Halloween into an anthology series. They hoped that each film would tell a unique, stand-alone horror story, with Halloween becoming like a feature-length version of The Twilight Zone. So, for the third film, they crafted a story about an evil mask-making company that enacts a sinister plot to use Halloween masks to kill millions of children, inspired by movies like 1956’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

This film was released on October 22, 1982, and was titled Halloween III: Season of the Witch. While this was a breath of fresh air for the Halloween franchise, it initially was viewed as a bad move. The film’s contemporary reviews were negative, with critics calling the film jumbled and boring. It was criticized by some for being nihilistic and anti-capitalist, and overall it was deemed a step too far away from the simple slasher story that the first two movies told. Plus, Halloween III was the lowest-grossing Halloween movie yet, with it only making $14.4 million against a budget of $4.6 million.

So, the plans to make Halloween an anthology series were abandoned, and Loomis and Myers were back by the time Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers hit theaters in 1988. Ever since then, Halloween hasn’t deviated from its slasher origins, with Myers appearing in a seemingly endless number of sequels. Meanwhile, Halloween III was mostly forgotten, with it acting as a cautionary tale of the dangers of major franchises trying to do something new.

After All These Years, Halloween III Is The Best Halloween Sequel

Despite the initial negative reception, Halloween III: Season of the Witch is hands-down the best sequel to Halloween. Rather than relying on the same formula that has been done over and over again, Halloween III‘s unique story is a breath of fresh air. While it is understandable why audiences wanted more Michael Myers after only two movies, after 12 movies starring the Shape, it is painful to think that things could have been so much better. The franchise would be far more interesting if the over a dozen films each told a different story, yet audiences and studios weren’t trusting enough to believe in the Halloween anthology idea.

Much of the early Halloween III criticism is blowback from the film pivoting away from Myers. When viewed in a vacuum, though, the movie is pretty great. The film is a ton of fun, and it is creepy in a more cosmic horror way than the slasher films could ever be. The story is incredibly compelling, the costumes are great, and anyone who’s seen the film knows how difficult it is to get the Silver Shamrock jingle out of your head.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch has undergone a reassessment in recent years, and while it isn’t perfect, it is viewed much more favorably nowadays. The film is a great movie on its own, and a fascinating chapter in the Halloween saga. Anyone who is a fan of the franchise should check it out, and even if you’re not, it works perfectly as a Halloween horror movie.

What is your favorite Halloween sequel? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!