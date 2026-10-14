4 Years Ago, Hollywood’s Best Slasher Franchise Finally Killed Off Its Boogeyman (& Fans Hated It)

It has been four years since a movie killed one of the most famous boogeymen in history, and the big problem is that too many fans hated the way it was done. When Halloween premiered in theaters in 1978, it helped popularize the slasher genre, and Michael Myers was the first breakout slasher killer for that generation of horror films. Since that time, the genre has seen Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger join the ranks of the upper echelon of slashers, but Michael Myers still remains one of the most iconic. However, just like Jason and Freddy before him, the death of the villain remains a disappointment.

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Freddy died way back in 1991 with Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare, and Jason died in 1993 with Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday. While both killers returned in later movies, those films that showed their deaths were critically panned and are nothing compared to their heyday. As for Michael Myers, he never really died at all, and when David Gordon Green rebooted the franchise by ignoring all but the original John Carpenter movie, he had the chance to finally finish Michael’s story. It got off to a great start and then fizzled out in the end.

Halloween Ends Kills Michael Myers, but the Movie Was Seen as a Disappointment

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The first movie in the Halloween reboot was critically praised and brought the classic slasher franchise back to life in an impressive manner. Bringing back Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode and making her a grandmother was a great storytelling device, and the movie erased all the complex mythology that later Halloween movies added and stripped it back down to its bare bones: a faceless killer slaughtering people in his old hometown. It was a great start, but sadly, the franchise ended with more detractors than fans.

Halloween Ends came out on October 14, 2022, and it made a few mistakes, although Green had good reasons for his controversial story choices. The biggest problem was that Michael Myers was sidelined for much of the movie, hiding in the sewers. In Halloween Kills, they hunted down an innocent man for Micaehls’ killings, and in Halloween Ends, they ostracized a man because they thought he killed a boy he was babysitting. This is what the movie was really about, and it was a great theme. Halloween Ends wasn’t a movie about the boogeyman himself. It was a movie about what a boogeyman can do to the psyche of an entire town. Michael was a relentless killer who turned the town of Haddonfield into the worst version of itself.

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This is not what fans wanted to see at the end of Michael Myers’ reign of terror. Instead of an onslaught of murder as Michael tore through the town and the people had to fight back, the people in Haddonfield turned on each other, and Myers only showed up when needed, specifically to fight Laurie Strode. In this fight, Laurie finally unmasked Michael to prove he was just a man, slit his throat, and then, with her granddaughter’s help, killed him once and for all. They then disposed of his body in an industrial shredder, ensuring he could never return. It should have been a satisfying end, but the movie just struggled to reach that resolution.

Halloween Ends had a disappointing box office, making only $104.4 million, which was still a success based on its budget but was a far step down from the $259.9 million the first movie brought in. It also had a 40% Rotten Tomatoes score and a 57% audience rating, showing that no one was really happy with how things in Haddonfield ended. The critical consensus pointed out the obvious, saying that there were “a series of frustrating missed opportunities.”

What is Next for Michael Myers?

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Halloween Ends finished David Gordon Green’s run on the Halloween franchise, and since it ended Laurie Strode’s story, there is really no chance that it can return in anything other than a complete reboot, if it returns at all anytime soon. This ends at least that one timeline, although, as several people involved have pointed out, Halloween is a franchise that plays out in different timelines. There is the timeline that Green finished. There is a second timeline that goes through the entire idea that a cult was responsible for Myers’ killings. A third timeline has those movies ignored, and Halloween H20 continues Laurie’s story. A fourth timeline is the Rob Zombie movies. Halloween can be back, but the original has finished, even if fans didn’t like how it all went down.

According to Jason Blum, who produced the Green movies, he would like to make more Halloween movies, but the franchise was finished with Blumhouse, and the rights reverted to producer Malek Akkad. Jamie Lee Curtis said that the four movies (the original and Green’s timeline) were one self-contained story, but there could be a new narrative in future movies. However, she also said that Halloween Ends was the last movie in the franchise she would act in. In 2023, Miramax had gotten the television rights and had plans to turn it into a TV series, which almost assuredly meant a reboot was coming with a brand-new story.

What were your thoughts on Halloween Ends? Let us know if you thought it ended Michael Myers’ story in style or if you were disappointed in the comments below.