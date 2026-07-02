In Theaters 44 Years Ago Today, ’80s Movie Fans Could See 7 of the Decade’s Best for $20

Three years ago, the summer of 2023 was abuzz thanks to the fan-created portmanteau “Barbenheimer.” This smash-up of the titles for Barbie and Oppenheimer became a cultural touchstone because the two movies that seemingly couldn’t be more different from each other were actually opening on the same release date. Counterprogramming in Hollywood is common and happens weekly, but the hype behind both of these movies, plus their starkly different tones and color palettes, saw fans turn the premiere of both movies into a full event. The organic fan moment that this became pushed both films to the box office and even Oscar glory.

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In the wake of “Barbenheimer,” there have been plenty of attempts to copy it, but literally none of them have had a fraction of the staying power ( ). It’s worth remembering, though, that the way the movie business has shifted now, especially putting the utmost importance on opening weekends, is not how films used to be. Previously, movies would play for months, maybe even more than a year, resulting in points in history that saw true classics of American cinema all playing at the same time. Such as today, July 2, 1982, a Friday that kicked off a long weekend where ’80s movie fans could theater hop from masterpiece to masterpiece.

July 4th Weekend 1982 Might Be the Best Week of Movies in American History

On Friday, July 2, 1982, you had a lot of things you could have done, but what was being offered at movie theaters was a weekend that almost every film fan can agree would make for the ultimate movie marathon. Though Don Bluth’s animated film The Secret of NIMH may have just been released (in only a handful of theaters), it was the movies that were already playing that made it a landmark weekend.

On that day, you could walk into a movie theater and potentially see some of the best films of the entire decade, which all managed to be playing in theaters at the same time. Want to watch hard science fiction? Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner is there. Want to watch a blockbuster sci-fi instead? Nicholas Meyer’s Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan is also still around.

Maybe horror was more your genre? John Carpenter’s The Thing is grossing out audiences. What about a horror film to take the whole family to? Tobe Hooper’s Poltergeist is haunting theaters. A crowd-pleasing sports drama, instead? Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III. What if you want to see a sword-and-sorcery fantasy film? John Milius’ Conan the Barbarian. If none of those light a fire inside you, there’s always the feel-good movie of the year, and maybe all time, Steven Spielberg’s E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,

Though some of these movies weren’t exactly well received upon release (like Blade Runner and The Thing, which were panned AND became box office bombs), most of these have become not only decade-defining releases for the era but landmarks of the entire medium of feature films. Rotten Tomatoes may not have been a thing at the time, but right now E.T. boasts a near-perfect 99% (the highest of this group) while Rocky III is the lowest with 85%. All told, five of these seven are “Certified Fresh,” so even at the time, without the knowledge of where these movies would be in the cultural lexicon, you were almost guaranteed to walk into a theater and see a great film.

Movie Going in the ’80s Wasn’t Like Now

Back in 1982, the average movie theater ticket cost $2.94, meaning most of them were probably in the $3 range, but there were plenty of other theaters that likely only cost $1 for admission. If we do the math based on the average, though, these seven movie tickets come out to $20.58, but considering films like Conan the Barbarian at this time were only playing in just 353 theaters, compared to E.T.’s 1,331, the potential to watch all seven of these on the big screen during their original release would come out to around twenty dollars total. Now, you’re lucky to see one movie for $20 in some markets.

What’s even crazier to ponder is that these seven classic films weren’t even the only ones playing in theaters at the same time. While all these movies were playing, the chance was just as real that right next door to the screen showing Blade Runner could be 1982’s Annie, or a re-release of Disney’s Bambi, or Albert Pyun’s The Sword and the Sorcerer, the Clint Eastwood vehicle Firefox, or even the raunchy comedy Porky’s.

The bevy of choices that was available for filmgoers once upon a time is amazing to consider. That said, there’s a clear distinction to make about how movie theaters operated back in 1982 compared to now. For starters, most theaters had only four screens, with some very rare ones being built to house six or even eight, a fraction of today’s theaters that can have up to 20 screens in some locations.

As a result, the number of screens available meant that even though film fans could, in theory, go watch all of these movies in the same weekend, the truth is you’d almost certainly have to go to different theaters and maybe even different towns to watch them. So maybe the cost of seeing them all goes up when you factor in gas for trips like that, but the reality is that over four decades ago, you could walk into a movie theater and have your choice of which masterpiece you wanted to go watch.

Sometimes we find ourselves with the same opportunity in the modern era, July of 2008 is another great one, with The Dark Knight, Iron Man, Hellboy II, WALL·E, Mamma Mia!, and Step Brothers all playing at the same time, but if you’re a time traveler reading this ahead of your journey, July 2, 1982, might be the best answer.