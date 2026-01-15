Robert Downey Jr. Endorses “Dunesday” Ahead of Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 Release Date (Will It Really Happen?)

Back in the summer of 2023, one of the most organic pieces of viral marketing ever was coined by the general public and became a lightning rod for success. No one at Warner Bros. Pictures or Universal Pictures could have predicted “Barbenheimer,” the portmanteau combining the titles of both Barbie and Oppenheimer, which became a cultural phenomenon very quickly due to the fact that both movies, which appeared to be directly opposed to each other in tone, were premiering on the same day. In truth, the largely organic “Barbenheimer” proved to be a successful tool for both movies, fueling them both at the box office and later, Oscar glory.

The success of “Barbenheimer” has resulted, naturally, in attempts to replicate it with other movies that arrive on the same dates. Two of the funniest examples of this that have happened are “Saw Patrol” (marking the release of Saw X and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie) and “Garfuriosa” (created for The Garfield Movie and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga). Neither of these had the same impact that “Barbenheimer” did, but fans remain on the lookout for another opportunity. Another one is brewing for this year, as both Avengers: Doomsday and Dune Part 3 are still scheduled to open on the same day, triggering “Dunesday.”

Will Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3 Really Open on the Same Day?

Last night, an FYC screening for the film Marty Supreme, starring and produced by Timothée Chalamet, occurred, with a post-screening Q&A hosted by none other than Robert Downey Jr. Though they largely talked about the movie, their acting craft, and comparisons between their careers, the topic of their upcoming movies did come up. Downey made a note of their two films, giving an endorsement to what fans have already coined.

“We both have films opening on December 18, and we decided to coin it … We’re thinking Dunesday,” Downey said to the audience. “We’ll see if we’re still friends by then.”

It’s been slightly unbelievable for the past few months as it seems like neither Avengers: Doomsday nor Dune Part 3 is willing to budge, putting two highly anticipated feature films on a collision course. Nevertheless, many fans are excited for the idea of “Dunesday,” and apparently, the cast is too.

It’s unclear if these two movies really will arrive on the same release date, but, as it stands now, it seems neither is willing to blink in the face of stiff competition. Avengers: Doomsday has concluded each of its most recent teaser trailers with a countdown to the December 18th release date, while Dune Part 3 has been touted by IMAX itself for filming in the premium format. With eleven months before either movie will actually be released, though, as there is still plenty of time for either of them to move. Will they, though?

