It’s Officially The End of An Era for Video Game Movies After 33 Years

The video game movie curse is a frequently discussed topic when it comes to adapting franchises from Nintendo, PlayStation, and more for the big screen, yet Resident Evil has just proven that this curse no longer exists. For decades now, movie studios have attempted to capitalize on the success of video game series by bringing well-known characters to the big screen, although up until now, it seemed impossible to make them great.

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Gaming icons like Mario, Sonic, and Pikachu, and beloved franchises like World of Warcraft, Assassin’s Creed, and Mortal Kombat have gotten their own films, yet they have only ranged from decent to downright terrible. Since the main appeal of video games is the interactivity inherent to the medium, some critics and theorists hypothesized that the lack of interactivity in film is why video game movies can never work. These difficulties are furthered by the fact that film is a narrative medium, while these franchises often backseat their stories in favor of gameplay. Luckily, Resident Evil has overcome all of these hurdles, paving the way forward for video game movies.

33 Years After Super Mario Bros., Resident Evil Is The First Great Video Game Movie

Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is now the highest-rated video game movie of all time on Rotten Tomatoes, proving that the 2026 horror film is a new peak for video game films. The earliest live-action video game movie is 1993’s infamous Nintendo adaptation, Super Mario Bros. The film was a critical and commercial failure, and it remains notorious for completely mishandling the source material. Despite this failure, movie studios were insistent that video game movies could work, leading to a string of poorly received adaptations throughout the ’90s, like 1994’s Double Dragon, 1994’s Street Fighter, and 1995’s Mortal Kombat.

Video game movie output increased significantly in the 2000s, yet the quality didn’t. In this period, of the biggest franchises were adapted, and some of the worst movies were released, including 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, 2002’s Resident Evil, 2003’s House of the Dead, 2005’s Doom, 2006’s Silent Hill, 2007’s Hitman, and 2008’s Max Payne. Nearly all of these were failures due to falling into the same traps as Super Mario Bros., those being disrespecting the source material, not crewing up with fans of the games, and in general just being poorly made.

By the early 2010s, video game movies had cemented their reputation, and early failures like 2010’s Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time proved that things weren’t getting better. Output came down, and video game movies were mostly relegated to being made fun of online. However, things began to get slightly better near the end of the decade (albeit the bar was low). Films like 2018’s Rampage and 2019’s Pokémon Detective Pikachu proved that things were getting better, even if they weren’t great. Then, the 2020s saw the release of some movies that respected the source material, yet failed to be great movies, like 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog, 2021’s Mortal Kombat, and 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Now, 2026 has seen the release of the first video game movie that respects the source material while simultaneously managing to be a great movie. Cregger’s Resident Evil has references and builds its story off of the world and gameplay of the video games, yet it also has good cinematography, writing, and performances. The film manages to be genuinely scary, and fans of the video games and newcomers alike can have a great time.

Resident Evil Provides A Formula Of How To Make Video Game Movies Work

Now that Resident Evil has proven that a great video game movie can be done, all future gaming adaptations need to learn two lessons from Cregger’s hit. The first is that studios should hire talented directors and writers who are fans of the games and allow them to tell the story that they want to. Cregger had a lot of creative control on the project, and all the hallmarks that made Barbarian and Weapons great are present in Resident Evil. Rather than bringing on directors-for-hire, giving the keys to major franchises to true filmmakers will undoubtedly lead to better movies.

The second is that, rather than directly adapting video game stories, loose adaptations can sometimes work. Resident Evil has iconic stories and characters, yet the horror and worldbuilding are the main appeal of the franchise. For series like this, telling an original story set in the gaming universe rather than adapting a pre-existing story may work a lot better. Yes, movies about Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog should probably have Mario and Sonic, but being true to the spirit of the games will always be more important than being true to the beat-for-beat details.