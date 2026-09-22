4 Resident Evil Games That Everyone Should Play After Watching The Movie

The success of the live action Resident Evil movie has many people being introduced to the series for the first time, without knowing its roots as a long-lived survival horror game franchise. There have been many evolutions of Resident Evil over the years, from its fixed camera angle days in the late 90’s to the many remakes that have dominated the genre. For fans of the movie, there are multiple great places to jump into the Resident Evil games, as they represent a large variety of approaches to playable horror experiences.

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Depending on who you ask, the entry points to Resident Evil can be all over the place, from the first chronological game in the series to different spots where the franchise changed directions. However, in my opinion, it’s best to go with some of the more recent iterations of the franchise, mainly for how accessible they are on modern systems compared to the classics from before the turn of the century. There’s no “wrong” answer for which Resident Evil game you want to use to get into the survival horror titles, but the mainline series is a safe start.

4. Resident Evil (2002 Remake)

Those looking for the most “authentic” Resident Evil experience can go back to the first title in the series, but with the refinements applied through the 2002 Resident Evil remake. Also known as the Resident Evil 1 Remake to some, this game doesn’t try to change gameplay of the original 1996 game, but rather update its visuals and add quality-of-life features to the iconic title. Acting almost more like a remaster than a remake, this game is almost the definitive version of Resident Evil to experience.

This game takes place in the mansion that started the whole series, with players embodying different characters trying to explore a claustrophobic location filled with infected undead. The monsters and traps in the first Resident Evil are paired with multiple environmental puzzles that block progress, challenging you to find ways forward through a combination of skill and intellect. There are hardly any resources in the mansion itself, with saving the game only possible through limited Ink Ribbons on some difficulties.

This is the basis of the survival horror genre in many ways, establishing tropes like limited inventory slots, restricted save systems, and having to craft items on the fly while danger is nearby. The 2002 Resident Evil even keeps the fixed camera angles from the series’ first few games, limiting what players can see in any room they visit. The constant shifting of perspectives adds to the constrained feeling of the mansion and its environments, creating a unique horror atmosphere. Although it still has some dated elements, this Resident Evil is perhaps the most straightforward starting point there is.

3. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Those looking for a Resident Evil that reflects the franchise’s biggest modern shift may want to try Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, a game late in the series that acts more like a re-invention. You don’t need to worry about past games to play this title, as Biohazard exists as a Resident Evil game secondary to its initial survival horror premise. This game merges new concepts with staple systems of the past, such as its choice to keep Resident Evil‘s inventory features, but change the player’s perspective to a more intimate first-person.

This game follows a new protagonist in Ethan Winters, who wants to rescue his wife Mia from a deranged family in the wetlands of rural America. The grotesque body horror on display may be familiar to those who saw the Resident Evil movie, albeit to a more intense degree due to your active role in any given scene. The up close and personal approach of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard adds an extra layer of fear, especially during some surprising scenes throughout the game.

This game is one of the few survival horror games to have an excellent VR port as well for that same reason. The slow escalation of the horror here also matches the series’ past, with players having to contend with bigger and bigger threats as they unravel the secrets behind the infection taking place in the game. With multiple good DLC additions and a great sequel in Resident Evil Village, RE7: Biohazard can be an excellent starting point for the series, acting independently in a franchise that oftentimes stays somewhat interconnected.

2. Resident Evil 4 Remake

Resident Evil 4 is one of the best survival horror games ever made, and its remake is more than a faithful recreation of that landmark 2005 title. The 2023 redux version of RE4 goes to show why the first game was so beloved, improving visuals and adding a number of modern features to freshen the experience for players. This game follows one of the protagonists of Resident Evil 2, Leon Kennedy, a character heavily attached to the events of the outbreak in Raccoon City. That being said, Leon’s journey in RE4 is something completely different.

This game marked a time when Resident Evil changed from its fixed camera perspectives to an over-the-shoulder, third-person shooter style, while retaining the survival horror gameplay players loved. Limited inventories combined with new combat styles, including Leon’s ability to kick and suplex infected in flashy displays more akin to an action movie. This translated over to the RE4 Remake as well, with Leon being able to parry incoming attacks with his dagger. However, this didn’t take away from the intensity of the game when it came to overwhelming horror.

There are more types of enemies than standard Resident Evil games in RE4, in far higher numbers than any other games the series had seen up until that point. At the same time, players travel through varied locations, from infected villages and quarries to Victorian manors closer to the series’ beginnings. The puzzles that made Resident Evil are intact here too, challenging players to solve environmental obstacles to move forward. With an intriguing story and satisfying gameplay, the expanded qualities of Resident Evil 4 Remake make this title one to play whether you know much about the franchise or not.

1. Resident Evil 2 Remake

When it comes to the “best” starting point for Resident Evil, many players will tell you to go with Resident Evil 2 Remake for how it blends the strongest parts of the series together. For starters, this game adopts Resident Evil 4‘s third-person angle, aligning the game with other survival horror games that took inspiration from RE4, such as Alan Wake or The Evil Within. That being said, RE2 Remake also fully recreates the urban, condensed environments of the original Resident Evil 2 that make it such a huge evolution from the first title in the series.

RE2 takes place in Raccoon City, where an outbreak has created a massive horde of zombies that dwarf the number of enemies you encountered in the first game. This makes the survival horror experience feel more intense and foreboding, trading isolated encounters with infected with an overwhelming presence of danger everywhere you look. From the monstrous pursuer Mr. X to dangerous Licker enemy types that only react to sound, the gameplay of RE2 Remake changes based on what infected you have to deal with.

There are also two distinct stories in RE2, following both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield, each with their own narrative path. There are even secret stories within the game, following other perspectives in alternate modes that add to the replayability of the title. As both the most memorable game in the series and the one that practically started Resident Evil‘s direction going forward, the remake of RE2 shows players why it was a special enough series to inspire a full movie.