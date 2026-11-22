After watching every James Bond movie, it can start to feel like you’ve had one shaken martini too many. We’ve seen the world saved, women seduced by Bond’s accent, and some awful things happen to the MI6 agent. 007 has traversed the globe, from sinister island lairs to the underwater city of Atlantis. And every time a new actor plays Bond, he offers a fresh interpretation, while every new director must go through the same thought experiment: How do you make James Bond feel fresh without losing what made him the original 007?

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Denis Villeneuve might just have the answer. As a kid, he watched Sean Connery’s Bond adventures with his father, and he’s held onto those memories for decades. He’s also named two Daniel Craig pictures among his favorites. That makes for a promising combination. Let’s dive into the films he enjoys most and see if we can get an idea of what Villeneuve has in store for the new 007 movie.

Casino Royale and Skyfall Clue Fans About What Denis Villeneuve Likes About James Bond

The director has shared that Casino Royale is one of his favorite Bond adventures. Craig’s first Bond film ditched the sci-fi tech and off-the-rack villainy of previous entries in favor of something grittier and more realistic. Director Martin Campbell turned Craig loose to bleed, make mistakes, and occasionally be miserable on the job. Years later, Villeneuve named it as one of his favorite movies of all time. He’s also said that he revisited the Bond franchise during difficult periods in his life. That’s a pretty high recommendation for any cinematic franchise, let alone one centered on international intrigue and really expensive car insurance.

Daniel Craig isn’t my favorite Bond, but his era definitely changed the way we see James Bond. I’m more partial to the classics like Connery and Moore, and especially my personal favorite, Pierce Brosnan. And here’s the trailer for Casino Royale to serve as a quick reminder—and preview—of what the James Bond 26 movie might be like in tone and style.

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As for Skyfall, Villeneuve appreciates that director Sam Mendes took Craig’s performance somewhere even darker. It explored the bond between 007 and his boss and pondered whether spies still had a place in the modern world. The action was loud, but it was also tonally significant. Together, the two films give us an idea of where his interest might lie. Villeneuve seems to be drawn toward Bond stories that delve into the man behind the tuxedo. That’s not to say every Daniel Craig Bond film followed the same approach, but his later adventures understood who Craig’s 007 was underneath his bow tie. That’s what makes those two films so interesting.

Sean Connery’s 007 and Everything That Made Him Unique

Sean Connery’s Bond also factors into the director’s vision since he grew up watching his childhood hero alongside his father. This iteration is known for the swaggering, sharp-suited 007 that Connery brought to the role. His Bond oozed charm and confidence, effortlessly putting people at ease—while being both humorous and dangerous. That take on James Bond is also distinctly consistent with what the filmmaker has said about the kind of 007 he believes in. That’s a slightly dangerous man with an eye for trouble, a keen sense of humor, and the strength to get the job done. Think of it as all the qualities that define him wrapped up in one elegant package.

Villeneuve also remembers that James Bond is a spy with a license to kill. This means there could be doses of sensuality, intelligence, humor, and self-interest. Now there’s a beautiful recipe when you consider his Blade Runner 2049 endeavor. Villeneuve knows how to take audiences on spectacular journeys while keeping the human experience at the center. He’s also a filmmaker willing to take risks and shake up what we’ve come to expect from previous franchises. It sounds like there’s a brew in the works with Connery’s humor and Craig’s intensity. Those elements could set the stage for whatever Villeneuve has in mind for the MI6 agent’s next outing. After all, there’s simply no need to make another Casino Royale, even if James Bond 26 goes back to the beginning.

Villeneuve has all the ingredients to make Bond 26 feel like a fresh adventure without forgetting the character’s long history. Maybe he’ll even introduce a new kind of martini. Not shaken or stirred, but pureed in a sandworm’s digestive tract. What do you think the next James Bond should be like, and which elements of 007’s past would you like Villeneuve to bring back? Let us know in the comments!