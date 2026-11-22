When people think of James McAvoy and comic book movies, their minds rightfully go right to his role as Professor Charles Xavier. McAvoy played the iconic leader of the X-Men in several prequel films, starting with X-Men: First Class. His portrayal of the character lived up to what the legendary Patrick Stewart first did and helped establish him as a major player in Hollywood. That said, before truly breaking out as Professor X, James McAvoy can trace his comic book film roots back a few years prior to one of the most underrated action flicks of the 2000s, Wanted.

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Loosely based on a comic book miniseries of the same name, Wanted was the kind of thing that grabbed audiences even if they didn’t know it was based on a comic book series. Wanted played a key part in the growing and impressive career of James McAvoy, yet it is so much more than that. The film is also an easily rewatchable blast of a project that happens to feature one of the best casts of its time. McAvoy works alongside future breakout actors, Academy Award winners, and legitimate legends of the big screen. With so many notable stars, it’s surprising that the film has been forgotten over the years.

Wanted Is An Important Movie In James McAvoy’s Career

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When Wanted came out in 2008, it was one of those cases where a movie featured a lot of big names, yet the lead actor was something of an unknown. At that point in his career, McAvoy, who plays Wesley Allan Gibson, was best known for his short run on the original U.K. version of Shameless, as Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, and in the critically acclaimed Atonement. However, those films were aimed at far different audiences than what Wanted was pulling in. This film allowed McAvoy the chance to showcase his skills in the action genre.

The one thing most people remember about Wanted is that it’s the movie where people could curve bullets. The cool concept stuck with viewers, yet it’s actually not even something pulled from the comics. In fact, the term “loosely based” is as clear as ever here because the comics are significantly different from the film. It’s more vulgar and has more defined superheroes and villains, while the film introduces so many unique elements. Still, the movie adaptation was indeed action-packed and people rushed to see it to the tune of a box office intake of over $340 million.

Reviews for Wanted were also solid, and although a sequel was ultimately canceled, the film put a bunch of new eyes on James McAvoy. It also started a trend for him as some of his biggest roles are in the realm of superheroes. He may never have landed the part of Professor X without Wanted. McAvoy also famously played a man with 23 different identities in Split and Glass, which are unique takes on the superhero genre. There’s also his part in Atomic Blonde, which is based on a graphic novel, and the underrated His Dark Materials, which is based on a novel series but has a lot of superhero elements in its story.

The Cast Of Wanted Is So Much Better Than We Remember

The fact that Wanted isn’t a movie that’s better remembered is a bit shocking given everything. Along with a lead who has since become a star, a great premise, and a strong box office, Wanted boasts a tremendous cast. The biggest name at the time was Angelina Jolie, who was in the midst of a great run. She plays Fox, a member of the Fraternity who mentors McAvoy’s Wesley. Their scenes together are some of the film’s best, yet Jolie is far from the only star to share the screen with McAvoy.

The iconic Morgan Freeman has a part as Mr. Sloan, the experienced leader and one of the founders of the Fraternity. Anytime you get Freeman in your film, you know it’s going to be something special. Common, an underrated actor, appears as a weapons trainer known as the Gunsmith, while Terence Stamp plays Pekwarsky, a master at killing. Wanted even features an early appearance by Chris Pratt, who obviously went on to play Star-Lord in the MCU. He’s just here for a small part as Wesley’s friend, as this was even before he made a name for himself on Parks and Recreation.

There is simply so much to love about Wanted. The stellar cast is a blend of veteran performers and rising stars, the action is just fun to watch, and it helped set the tone for the rest of James McAvoy’s career. It deserves to be better remembered than it is and any comic book action fan should check it out.

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