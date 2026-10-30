Jon Favreau’s Greatest Marvel Role Isn’t in the MCU, But He Was Still a Hero’s Best Friend

Before Jon Favreau helped kick off the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Iron Man, he played a different Marvel character that’s integral to another hero’s legacy. In 2003, Favreau played Franklin “Foggy” Nelson, Matt Murdock’s best friend and law partner in Daredevil, which starred Ben Affleck as the Man Without Fear. The film came out in a strange time for superhero adaptations, when Hollywood was still figuring out what comic book movies audiences wanted. And while Daredevil has its defenders, it’s not exactly a movie that needs to be revered as a misunderstood masterpiece. However, Favreau’s performance was one of the better parts of the film, and most audiences never got to see him do his best work in the role.

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Mark Steven Johnson directed Affleck in Daredevil opposite Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Michael Clarke Duncan as The Kingpin, Wilson Fisk, and Colin Farrell as Bullseye. Favreau brought much of the comic relief to the film as Foggy Nelson, a wisecracking attorney who constantly questions Matt’s decisions but is fiercely loyal to his friend. The two have believable chemistry, even as the movie around them gets ridiculous. But while Favreau makes the most of his limited screen time, the theatrical version gives Foggy surprisingly little to do outside of cracking jokes. Luckily, Johnson’s original vision gave him a much meatier part.

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Foggy Nelson Deserved His Day in Court

Twentieth Century Studios / Disney

Daredevil: The Director’s Cut, the R-rated version released to home video in 2004, adds some 30 minutes of footage, including a whole subplot featuring rapper Coolio as Dante Jackson, a man wrongly accused of murder. You know, like the circles of hell? The movie was never subtle. Matt and Foggy work on his case and investigate the crime, uncovering evidence that eventually ties the murder back to Wilson Fisk. The extra scenes provide Foggy with an actual part in the investigation, instead of just hanging around waiting for Matt to say something he can make fun of. One of the funniest moments happens when Foggy has to represent Jackson in court without Matt, only to find out his partner’s notes are in Braille. It’s a great showcase for Favreau’s comic timing but also for how much the two lawyers rely on each other.

The director’s cut is also significantly better than the theatrical movie. One of its biggest enhancements is that the love scene between Matt and Elektra is gone. In the theatrical cut, Matt hears someone in trouble but chooses to stay with Elektra. In the director’s cut, he goes to the person who needs help, which is exactly what Daredevil would do. The Netflix series eventually found a better balance between Matt’s romantic life and his violent nights protecting Hell’s Kitchen. Charlie Cox’s Murdock could beat the living daylights out of a criminal, get patched up by Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), and still have time for a little romance. Of course, the director’s cut doesn’t solve all of the film’s problems, especially its bizarre take on Bullseye. But we do get a more recognizable Daredevil and a hell of a lot more Foggy Nelson. In another world, though, Foggy could have been played by Seth Rogen. Director Mark Steven Johnson revealed that Seth Rogen auditioned for the role, and while everyone praised his performance, the actor was simply too young to portray an attorney convincingly. Apparently, being funny was insufficient to pass the bar.

From Foggy Nelson to Happy Hogan

Sony

Producers tried to get Ben Affleck back for Elektra but there’s no word of them asking Jon Favreau back as Foggy Nelson. It wouldn’t have made a difference. Favreau had already directed the Christmas hit Elf and was working on Wimbledon, in which he starred with his future J.A.R.V.I.S. and Vision actor, Paul Bettany. He was soon back in the director’s chair for Zathura, another effects-filled adventure that helped set the stage for his eventual work on Iron Man. Favreau directed the film that kicked off the MCU in 2008 and also played Tony Stark’s bodyguard and pal, Happy Hogan. That eventually brought Favreau back into the orbit of Matt Murdock. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw Happy Hogan share a scene with Matt, played by Charlie Cox. The two actors even filmed a joke about Favreau’s previous Marvel role, with Happy saying he was a little “foggy” on something. Sadly, that reference didn’t make the final cut of the movie. More than two decades after playing Matt’s best friend, Favreau had come full circle.

Favreau wasn’t the last actor to make Foggy Nelson a key part of Daredevil’s story. Elden Henson stepped into the role for Netflix’s Daredevil and gave the character a lot more screen time to develop his friendship with Matt. No actor played Foggy badly, but Henson had the benefit of several seasons to explore their relationship. And there’s still a ton of material from the comics that neither version has touched. In Kevin Smith’s Guardian Devil storyline, Foggy is the target of an elaborate scheme by Mysterio, waking up next to a murdered woman and being accused of killing her. Suddenly Matt has to prove his innocence and save his best friend instead of beating up another crook. It’s one of Foggy’s more interesting storylines and would have made for a compelling movie on its own. Smith even portrayed a forensic assistant named Jack Kirby in the 2003 movie, while Affleck wrote the introduction to Guardian Devil’s collected edition.

More than two decades later, Favreau is more recognizable for helping create the MCU than his earlier role as Foggy Nelson. But it’s worth going back to the director’s cut of Daredevil to see what he brought to the character. Foggy has always been more than Matt Murdock’s funny best friend, and Favreau knew that long before the Netflix series gave the character his due.