Daredevil Director Reveals Cancelled Sequel Plans

Marvel may be a giant powerhouse that has crafted a cinematic universe with a bunch of hit films, but they weren't always that successful. Back in 2003, when the company licensed out their characters, 20th Century Fox released a Daredevil movie that was directed by Mark Steven Johnson and starring Ben Affleck. The film was ultimately panned and failed at the box office. Somehow a spin-off with Elektra (Jennifer Garner) was made that also failed, but it seems there were originally plans for a sequel to the original film as opposed to the spin-off. While speaking with Yahoo! Entertainment for the 20th anniversary of Daredevil, Johnson revealed some key details about what would have happened in the canceled sequel.

"I know I wanted to do more of Matt's romance with Karen Page, played by Ellen Pompeo," Johnson revealed. "She went onto a giant television career! That was Jon Favreau's first Marvel movie, too, and look what he went on to do. It's so cool to see how everyone moved on from the film. I had a great time making it, and it's fun being this curious footnote in Marvel history."

The next Marvel Studios film to be released will be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania. Empire Magazine recently had a chat with director Peyton Reed about how the stakes have risen going into Quantumania. "People felt like, Oh, these are fun little palate cleansers after a gigantic Avengers movie," Reed told the outlet. "For this third one, I said, 'I don't want to be the palate cleanser anymore. I want to be the big Avengers movie.'"

"I grew up a real Marvel comics nerd, and there are a handful of antagonists in the Marvel comics universe who are all-timers," Reed continued. "Loki, obviously. Doctor Doom from the Fantastic Four. And Kang the Conqueror. In conversations with Kevin Feige and Marvel, it was like, I want to put Ant-Man and Wasp up against a really formidable villain in this movie, and so we're doing Kang the Conqueror."

"In the comics, Kang has dominion over time, he's a time traveler. His situation is a little bit different in this movie, which I won't spoil for you, but he's someone who, [while] we live very linear lives, from childhood to death, Kang doesn't exist that way," the director smirked. "It struck me as interesting to take the tiniest Avengers — in some people's minds maybe the least powerful Avengers — and put them up against the most powerful force in the multiverse."

The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters on February 17th!

