Star Wars’ Most Iconic Moments Were Thanks to Marcia Lucas (And Some You Didn’t Know She Saved)

Some of the greatest heroes of the Star Wars franchise aren’t Jedi Knights or Rebel pilots. Fans owe so much to the people who worked behind the scenes to bring the films to life. There obviously wouldn’t be Star Wars without George Lucas, but the creator received invaluable help from so many along the way. 20th Century Fox president Alan Ladd Jr. was the one willing to take a chance on Lucas’ strange space opera. John Williams’ iconic score gave the films another dimension, helping them resonate with audiences on an emotionally powerful level. However, the most unsung hero of Star Wars might just be the late great Marcia Lucas, who was responsible for some of the franchise’s most iconic moments.

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Marcia Lucas, who was George’s wife during the development of Star Wars, had an esteemed career as a film editor. In addition to working on George’s early films (THX 1138 and American Graffiti), she was also a frequent collaborator of Martin Scorsese. Originally, Marcia wasn’t the editor of Star Wars, but she came onboard after George was forced to fire John Jympson. That turned out to be one of the best things to happen to Star Wars, as Marcia helped transform it into the industry-defining blockbuster it’s known as today.

Marcia Lucas Had a Tremendous Impact on Star Wars

When Marcia joined Star Wars, she jumped right into the deep end. George assigned her with the all-important task of editing the Battle of Yavin, the film’s exciting climax that revolved around groundbreaking visual effects that had never been attempted before. On paper, the set piece was a logistical nightmare, as Marcia had tens of thousands of feet of footage to sort through, stitching together shots of the pilots talking with each other and the ships engaged in combat. It took her around two months to finish it, and all that hard work paid off. The Death Star trench run is one of the most thrilling moments in movie history, giving Star Wars a perfect ending.

It’s not an exaggeration to say there was a lot riding on the Battle of Yavin. In order for Star Wars to work, that sequence had to work, sending the audience home on the highest of notes. It was a very complicated process, but it’s safe to say Marcia did an exemplary job (her Oscar for Star Wars was well-deserved). Nearly 50 years after its debut, the trench run is still one of the most iconic moments in both Star Wars and cinema history, portraying aerial dogfights like never before. Not only is all of the action easy to follow (gradually building up to the explosive moment where Luke destroys the Death Star), there’s just enough of the Rebel pilots to strike a connection with viewers. Those small moments helped secondary characters like Biggs, Wedge, and Garven Dreis (Red Leader) become fan favorites, humanizing the Rebellion fighting back against the Empire. The Battle of Yavin wasn’t just non-stop action, it took the time to make people care about the characters.

Marcia had a knack for understanding the importance of the small moments. She wasn’t just responsible for the Death Star trench run, she advocated to keep little bits that are now iconic. Chief among those are the kiss Leia gives Luke “for luck” before they swing across the chasm and the scene where Chewbacca scares the mouse droid in the hallway. George thought those parts could be cut, but Marcia pushed for them to remain. In a 2005 interview, Mark Hamill called Marcia “the warmth and the heart of those films” and was a good person for George to “bounce ideas off of.” For example, George didn’t like that people in preview screenings laughed at Leia’s kiss, and Marcia convinced him that they were laughing because they found it “so sweet and unexpected.”

Today, it’s hard to imagine Star Wars without those little moments. While they aren’t as grandiose as a lightsaber duel or a space battle, they played just as meaningful a role in making the film a record-breaking success. It’s easy to forget now, but Star Wars was a massive risk when it premiered in 1977. Some people thought the concept was too odd to work. George’s incredible imagination built a fascinating universe and mythology, but Marcia’s input kept things grounded in relatable human emotion. The levity of Chewbacca spooking the mouse droid and the sweetness of Leia kissing Luke helped enhance the connection audiences made with the characters, making it easier to buy into a galaxy far, far away with things like the Force. Star Wars might take place in a faraway world, but the people who inhabited it felt like real people.

How Marcia Lucas Influenced Lucasfilm After Star Wars

There are many reasons why Star Wars was a monumental success, Marcia chief among them. She was always humble about her contributions to the film, crediting George first and foremost for spearheading the whole thing as writer and director. But Marcia undoubtedly helped mold Star Wars into what it is today, a fact that wasn’t lost on George. Marcia remained involved with Lucasfilm after Star Wars. She wasn’t an editor on The Empire Strikes Back, but she did work on Return of the Jedi (which was being developed while Marcia asked for a divorce). She handled the “dying and crying” scenes, according to George. That shouldn’t come as any surprise, considering Marcia’s prowess with character moments in the first Star Wars. She always understood what worked and what would resonate with the audience. Luke’s farewell with Anakin is one of the most emotional sequences in the saga.

Marcia also had a hand in Lucasfilm’s other major franchise, Indiana Jones. She was the one who recommended an extra scene between Marion and Indy be added at the end of Raiders of the Lost Ark, capping off their dynamic with a sweet moment. That scene in question is when Marion asks Indy if he wants to go out for a drink after the U.S. government seizes the Ark. Like her contributions to Star Wars, this was another illustration of Marcia’s keen understanding of character and how important that element of filmmaking is. Even more so than the action, that’s why Lucasfilm productions became defining cinematic events for an entire generation of viewers. Marcia may not have been the writer or director, but she helped make those characters further stand out, inspiring the next wave of creative filmmakers.

There’s a feeling that Star Wars was saved in the edit, with a whole team coming together to assemble a fun and engaging sci-fi blockbuster. Marcia wasn’t the only editor who worked on the film; Paul Hirsh and Richard Chew were also onboard, and they all played integral parts in shaping the movie. It’s difficult to say one deserves more credit than the others because filmmaking is a collaborative effort. That said, Marcia’s input was particularly invaluable. She’s the one who landed the plane by putting together one of the most exciting climaxes in Hollywood history, while also going the extra mile to maintain an emotional connection to the characters. There obviously wouldn’t be a Star Wars or Lucasfilm without A New Hope, so a case can be made Marcia is one of the most important figures of the franchise.

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