Star Wars Legend Marcia Lucas Dies at 80

When it comes Star Wars, there are a number of figures who helped to make the galaxy far, far away into not only the iconic movie fans love, but the pop culture icon it has become over the decades and now, one of the film’s most important behind-the-scenes heroes has died. According to Variety, film editor Marcia Lucas who won an Academy Award for her work on Star Wars and was behind a number of major, influential films of the 1970s, as passed away at the age of 80.

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According to Lucas’ family attorney, Lucas, the former wife of filmmaker George Lucas, died Wednesday at her vacation home in Rancho Mirage, California after a battle with cancer. In a statement, the family honored Lucas as being a trailblazer for women in film, highlighting her work as an influential film editor that helped shape a number of important films.

“Marcia will be remembered as a brilliant storyteller, a trailblazer for women in film, a loving mother and grandmother, a generous host, and a loyal friend whose humor and sparkle filled every room she entered,” the statement read. “Her influence on film is indelible, but those who knew her best will remember the way she made life feel more vivid, more beautiful., more fun, and more full of love. Her work was known for its emotional intelligence, rhythm, and humanity—a rare ability to find the truth of a scene and bring heart, momentum, and clarity to the screen.”

Marcia Lucas Won An Oscar For Star Wars But Her Influence is Much Larger

Lucas first met her future husband George Lucas when both were working as assistants for film editor Verna Fields. They married in 1969 and ultimately divorced in 1983. Lucas worked as assistant editor on his first feature film, THX 1138, and would receive her first Oscar nomination for her work co-editing his film American Graffiti. She would win the Oscar for film editing for Star Wars and also went on to edit Return of the Jedi as well. Beyond her Star Wars work, Lucas edited three of Martin Scorsese’s best films of the 1970s, Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Taxi Driver, and New York, New, York. Her final film credit was 1996’s No Easy Way.

In terms of Star Wars, Lucas’ work had major influence on the film. In a previous interview regarding the film, George explained that she edited the Battle of Yavin sequence, a task that took eight weeks to cut because of its complexity. She even advised that if the audience didn’t cheer when Han Solo arrives at the last second to help Luke, the movie simply didn’t work. She also helped influence the film in other ways, including giving George the suggestion that he should kill off Obi-Wan Kenobi and contributed to other major emotional moments for Return of the Jedi as well, meaning that much of the emotional core of the franchise would be very different without her.

Lucas is survived by daughters Amanda Lucas and Amy Soper, grandchildren Felix Hallikainen, Aeliana Hallikainen, and Knox Soper, as well as her chosen family Sarah Dyer and Jon Taylor. Our thoughts are with Lucas’ family and friends during this difficult time.

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