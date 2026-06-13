Steven Spielberg Was Originally Supposed To Direct This Underrated Tim Burton Fantasy Movie

Released in 2003, Big Fish stands as one of the most vibrant entries in the expansive filmography of director Tim Burton. Based on the 1998 novel by Daniel Wallace, the story follows Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) as he attempts to reconcile with his dying father, Edward Bloom (Albert Finney), a man known for spinning outrageously fantastical tales about his past. Instead of the gothic dread that typically defines a Burton production, Big Fish is awash in bright colors and joyful optimism. For instance, the production design visualizes the younger Edward Bloom (Ewan McGregor) traveling through neon-lit circuses, sun-drenched fields of daffodils, and the idyllic and warmly illuminated town of Spectre. Because it actively subverts the director’s usual stylistic bleakness while retaining his affection for eccentric outsiders, Big Fish has cultivated a fiercely devoted following.

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Given the incredible movie that Burton made with Big Fish, it is incredibly difficult to imagine another filmmaker successfully navigating the delicate tonal balance between a fantastical Southern Gothic tall tale and a grounded family drama. Yet, Hollywood is filled with unexpected pivots, and Burton was actually not the original filmmaker attached to helm this adaptation. Before the macabre auteur stepped in to bring the giant Karl (Matthew McGrory) and the peculiar inhabitants of Spectre to life, Steven Spielberg was officially slated to direct the project.

Could a Steven Spielberg Version of Big Fish Work?

Image courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Screenwriter John August originally convinced Columbia Pictures to acquire the rights to the Big Fish novel before its publication, and by August 2000, Spielberg had entered serious discussions to direct the adaptation as his immediate follow-up to Minority Report. The legendary filmmaker planned to have his own DreamWorks studio co-finance the production, and he brought a very specific vision to the table, actively courting Jack Nicholson to portray the older iteration of Edward Bloom. During development, the director felt the existing script did not provide the veteran actor with enough material, with Spielberg instructing August to write entirely new sequences specifically tailored for Nicholson. Ultimately, the constant script revisions failed to satisfy Spielberg’s expectations, and he departed the fantasy drama to focus his attention on Catch Me If You Can.

A version of Big Fish directed by Spielberg and starring Nicholson is a fascinating Hollywood “what if.” Spielberg has a proven ability to build cinematic wonder, and his extensive track record of exploring fractured family dynamics in films like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial proves he could have capitalized on the emotional estrangement between Will and Edward. Nicholson, meanwhile, would have injected his charismatic energy into the unreliable narrator, potentially steering the character toward a more cynical or sharp-witted portrayal than Finney’s charmingly stubborn patriarch. However, mourning the loss of the Spielberg iteration is unnecessary because the film Columbia Pictures ultimately released is a brilliant, criminally underrated triumph. By keeping the focus on the inherent magic of Edward’s folklore without over-explaining the mechanics of the fantasy, the resulting adaptation stands perfectly on its own merits.

Big Fish is currently available to rent or buy on platforms like Apple Store and Amazon Video.

Do you think Steven Spielberg and Jack Nicholson would have delivered a better version of this story, or is Tim Burton’s adaptation already perfect? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!