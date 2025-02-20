3 Steven Spielberg Movies That Don’t Get Enough Love From Fans

Steven Spielberg‘s filmography features some of history’s greatest movies, but there are still some other titles that don’t get been celebrated enough. Spanning numerous genres from sci-fi to historical drama, the legendary director’s resume boasts over 30 feature-length films across five decades. A three-time Oscar winner, Spielberg has cemented his legacy in Hollywood as the pioneer of the modern blockbuster, with his most recognized projects including his four Indiana Jones movies, Schindler’s List, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Saving Private Ryan, and E.T the Extra-Terrestrial. Due to his high number of films, some of them have gone overlooked. Thus, Spielberg has several underrated gems in his arsenal, and fans should take the opportunity to check them out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

These three Spielberg films deserve a lot more appreciation from movie fans.

Bridge of Spies

Spielberg’s 2015 legal drama is inspired by the Cold War-era true story of James B. Donavan (Tom Hanks), a lawyer representing KGB spy Rudolf Abel (Mark Rylance). James is tasked with negotiating the exchange of Rudolf for Francis Gary Powers (Austin Stowell), a CIA operative who was shot down over the Soviet Union while piloting a spy mission. Bridge of Spies takes true history and crafts a riveting narrative full of tension and thrills, despite lacking the action spectacle of Spielberg’s most famous war movie, Saving Private Ryan.

Bridge of Spies is one of numerous collaborations between Hanks and Spielberg, and the star makes another major statement his performance. Rylance, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Rudolf in Bridge of Spies, also forms a great duo with Hanks. Beyond its entertainment value, Bridge of Spies serves as a touching reminder of the value of compassion. Despite many around James viewing him as a traitor for defending a Soviet Spy, he never loses his humanity. The relationship of respect and trust that James and Rudolf build together sits at the heart of Bridge of Spies, despite the movie’s label as an espionage thriller. Audiences in search of a powerful and heartwarming story will find a masterful piece of storytelling here.

Bridge of Spies is available to rent or purchase on various VOD platforms.

Catch Me If You Can

Despite the leading star power of Hanks and Leonardo DiCaprio, 2002’s Catch Me If You Can remains largely under-appreciated in comparison to Spielberg’s other prominent titles of the era. The film tells the story of con artist Frank Abagnale Jr. (DiCaprio), whose autobiography of the same name inspired Catch Me If You Can. An exhilarating cat and mouse game, the movie follows FBI agent Carl Hanratty’s (Hanks) repeated attempts to halt Frank’s criminal exploits.

Spielberg’s savvy direction injects a pleasant dose of humor into Catch Me If You Can‘s eccentric narrative. Furthermore, DiCaprio’s portrayal of the charismatic and quick-witted young Frank is delightful to watch. The accuracy Catch Me If You Can‘s events has been disputed for quite some time, but audiences will hardly care. Fictitious or not, the movie is wildly entertaining, guaranteeing a fun time for viewers. Catch Me If You Can vastly differs from the quintessential Spielberg action or sci-fi blockbuster, though it stands out on the acclaimed director’s resume thanks to its enjoyable screenplay, lively acting performances, and uncanny style.

Catch Me If You Can is streaming on Paramount+.

Amistad

1997’s Amistad begins with an inspiring revolt of captive African men, women, and children on a Spanish slave ship turns into a gripping courtroom drama. Set in 1839 and based on a true story, the film chronicles the Mende tribespeople’s legal battle for the right to return home after being captured by an American vessel. An outstanding breakout performance by Djimon Hounsou as the uprising’s leader Joseph Cinqué leads the impressive cast, with Matthew McConaughey’s attorney Roger Sherman Baldwin, Anthony Hopkins‘ U.S. Representative John Quincy Adams, and Morgan Freeman’s fictional former slave Theodore Joadson also serving as sound interpretations. Amistad was Chiwetel Ejiofor’s first feature film appearance, and he delivers a strong portrayal of the interpreter James Covey.

Spielberg’s Amistad is deeply moving and disturbing as the film takes audiences through the Mende people’s harrowing journey prior to defeating their Spanish captors. Highlighting challenges such as the language barrier between the tribe members and their attorney, Amistad‘s narrative paints a fairly accurate picture of the ordeal. Amistad received four Oscar nominations, however, movie fans still haven’t given the movie the recognition it deserves. Even though the movie runs for a lengthy two-and-a-half hours, it’s still an engaging story that will leave a lasting impression on viewers.

Amistad can be streamed on Pluto TV and Paramount+.