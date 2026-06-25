Supergirl’s Post-Credits Scene Decision Is Baffling for the Future of the DCU (And Breaks a Major Trend)

It has become something of a trend in superhero and comic book movies for the studios to offer a tease of what’s to come. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s entire foundation was built on post-credit scenes that would offer a hint to fans about what comes next, either where the story itself was headed or what the next big villain to look out for might be. At the very least, there might be a joke or a gag that tied into the rest of the film if there wasn’t a set-up for the next sequel that would arrive.

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With James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU, the new attempt at bringing DC Comics to life has had a somewhat inconsistent use of post-credit scenes across its history. Though the animated Creature Commandos had such a scene in its season finale that teased the return of Eric Frankenstein, the Peacemaker TV series had post-credit scenes in every episode that were largely just jokes, extended takes of scenes from earlier in the episode. Even last summer’s Superman, though it had two scenes, didn’t deliver any kind of tease for what would be next in the larger DCU. Now that Supergirl has arrived in theaters, the trend has changed again, and it might frustrate DC fans. Spoilers for Supergirl will follow.

Does Supergirl Have a Post-Credit Scene?

As Supergirl comes to a close with one last moment between Kara and Cleck, the credits begin and then run totally uninterrupted afterward, with no mid-credit scene at all, and no post-credit scene either. It marks the first project in the larger DCU that hasn’t had a post-credit scene at all, and the first DC movie connected to a franchise without one since Wonder Woman (not counting the siloed off The Batman and Joker movies)

It’s worth noting that Supergirl, as a movie, does come to a conclusion in its final moment. In the scene, Kara returns to Earth with Krypto, having made peace with at least some of her rage and the isolation she has felt. Furthermore, she’s comforted by Earth being her new home while sharing a moment with her cousin, Clark, and the credits roll on an awkward joke of Krypto eating chocolate.

Ahead of the fade to black and the start of the credits, Clark makes a comment about how he could have used Kara’s help with something on Earth, but that he’s glad she’s back. The pair has clearly come to an understanding about working together to protect their new home. Though there’s no direct reference in this moment to the fact that both heroes will be front and center in 2027’s Man of Tomorrow feature film, it does position them as both being ready for that story when the movie does arrive. But to anyone looking for a clue or tease about Brainiac, Lex Luthor’s return, or how these two might work with the Justice Gang, there’s nothing to be found.

On the whole, this makes sense for the Supergirl movie, since the film itself has been set entirely off Earth and even has zero human characters on screen at all. To then use it as a springboard for Kara’s next adventure might feel a little cheap, like the film itself was just a stepping stone to another sequel. But as a piece of the larger DCU, the lack of any credits scene is a surprising one.

As noted, the DCU has been inconsistent with credit scenes that “mattered” versus ones that were just jokes, but so far they’ve all at least had them. By separating Supergirl from that trend, it almost makes the film feel even more isolated than its plot already is. On top of that, Man of Tomorrow is filming now and is coming out next year, so fans were expecting some set up. Maybe a tease about how Lex Luthor will get out of prison could have been added, or even a tease of Peacemaker being trapped on Salvation, but the fact that there’s nothing is a confusing one at best.