Sylvester Stallone’s Overlooked Crime Thriller Is Quietly One of His Best (& He Took a Massive Pay Cut To Do It)

If you grew up watching Sylvester Stallone movies, there were some expectations that came with it. Somebody was going to get beat up. Something was going to explode. And at some point, Stallone would probably stare into the middle distance like he had just remembered something extremely important about America. That was the deal. You knew what you were getting.

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Then, in the late 1990s, Sly decided to throw the playbook out the window. Well, mostly. The movie that followed wasn’t another Rocky, Rambo, or Cliffhanger. It was a grimy little crime drama, surrounded by an absurd amount of talent, with Stallone playing a guy who was very much not the toughest person in the room. He didn’t even look like he wanted to be. And somehow, Stallone was willing to take a massive pay cut to make the thing. For a guy who had become one of Hollywood’s biggest action stars, that was a pretty strange way to spend a Saturday.

Cop Land Let Stallone Play the Kind of Protagonist Nobody Expected

Image courtesy of Miramax Films

By the time 1997 rolled around, Sylvester Stallone had spent years building himself into one of Hollywood’s most recognizable action stars. He had been Rocky Balboa, John Rambo, and the human embodiment of pure adrenaline. There was even a rivalry brewing with the Last Action Hero himself, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Then came Cop Land, and suddenly Sly was playing Freddy Heflin. And no, this guy was not some badass cop with a chiseled body and two double-barreled shotguns. He was quite the opposite. Freddy was more of a soft-spoken sheriff in a New Jersey town populated by New York cops and their families. He wasn’t swaggering into the room with a huge cigar in his mouth and aviator shades on. He wasn’t barking orders with bravado. He wasn’t even particularly intimidating. In fact, part of the joke is that everyone around him seemed to know he was the least important man in town.

And then you look at the cast around him and realize Stallone has voluntarily wandered into a room containing Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta, Peter Berg, and Michael Rapaport. That’s quite a lineup for a movie whose central character spends much of his time looking like he would rather apologize than throw a punch. Even better, Stallone committed physically to the idea, gaining a reported 39 pounds to become Freddy. The movie’s entire trick is built around taking the most recognizable thing about Stallone—his physical presence—and asking what happens when he deliberately makes it ordinary.

Stallone Took a Shockingly Small Payday for Cop Land

Here’s where the story gets even more interesting. Stallone was not exactly operating in the discount aisle when Cop Land came along. During the 1990s, his reported salaries for major movies were commonly in the eight-figure range. For Cop Land, he reportedly accepted around $60,000—talk about peanuts. This was only a fraction of the multimillion-dollar paydays he had been collecting previously.

That decision tells you something about why the movie remains such an intriguing detour in Stallone’s career. He wasn’t simply changing costumes and calling it dramatic acting. Stallone was going all in on this role and focusing on the dramatic acting first and foremost. The result divided critics at the time—some found the film too slow or schematic, while others singled out Stallone’s subdued performance as the movie’s biggest surprise. But that’s precisely why Cop Land has endured as a fascinating piece of Stallone’s filmography. For once, the most interesting thing about watching Sly isn’t wondering when he’ll become the biggest guy in the room. It’s realizing he doesn’t need to be.

The commitment makes it even better. He put on the weight, took a fraction of his usual paycheck, and shared the screen with De Niro, Keitel, and Liotta. This wasn’t Sly showing up to collect another giant action-movie check. He clearly wanted to see what would happen if he stopped playing the guy with all the answers. The result is one of those movies that can get lost when people run through Stallone’s franchises and greatest hits. Maybe that’s fitting. After all, Freddy Heflin spent most of Cop Land getting overlooked, too. Turns out, Stallone was pretty good at it.