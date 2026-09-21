6 Years Ago Today, A Beloved ’80s Action Franchise Officially Ended, But Will Return in 2027

Some action franchises become so closely intertwined with their era that it feels like something is missing when they suddenly come to an end. There’s one iconic ’80s action franchise that’s reached that level. This franchise’s legacy survived for decades, returned to theaters multiple times, and created one of the most recognizable characters in cinema history. But six years ago, its latest movie arrived with a title that made one thing very clear. This was supposed to be the end.

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On September 20, 2019, the franchise reached what appeared to be its final chapter. After nearly four decades, audiences were given what looked like one last adventure for a character who had become synonymous with ’80s action movies. At the time, there was little reason to think the series would ever return to theaters. But six years later, that supposed ending looks very different. The franchise is officially coming back in 2027, although the next movie isn’t taking the obvious route. Before getting there, however, it’s worth looking back at how the series reached its original ending in the first place.

Rambo: Last Blood Was Supposed to Be the Final Chapter

When Rambo: Last Blood arrived in 2019, it marked the fifth movie in the franchise. As usual, Sylvester Stallone returned as John Rambo. The movie came nearly four decades after First Blood introduced the character. It’s also one of the longer-running action franchises to keep its original star in the lead role. Stallone returned alongside Paz Vega, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Adriana Barraza, and Yvette Monreal, with Adrian Grunberg directing the movie. The title wasn’t exactly subtle about what the movie was supposed to represent. Last Blood was presented as the final chapter of Rambo’s story and his last mission.

The movie also moved Rambo away from the battlefield and into a more personal story. Instead of another military mission, the character was living on a ranch in Arizona and working with horses. It gave the final movie a noticeably different setting from the earlier entries. Interestingly, Stallone once mentioned he’d pass on the Rambo mantle to actor Ryan Gosling, even though that ship seems to have sailed.

Last Blood arrived in theaters on September 20, 2019 in what appeared to be Rambo’s final big-screen appearance. At the time, there was little reason to think the franchise would need another chapter. Last Blood had done exactly what its title suggested. It brought Rambo back for one more movie. But action franchises have a funny habit of surviving their supposed endings. And Rambo, as it turns out, still had more fight left in him.

Rambo Is Returning in 2027, But It’s Going Back in Time

The next Rambo movie will take the franchise in a completely different direction. It is being developed as a prequel. The story will take place before the events of First Blood and focus on a much younger version of the character. That also means Stallone won’t be playing Rambo in the new movie. Noah Centineo will play the young John Rambo, while Jalmari Helander is directing the movie. It is currently scheduled to hit theaters on June 4, 2027. Instead of continuing the story from Last Blood, the new movie is going back to a time when Rambo’s story was only beginning.

The prequel also gives the franchise a chance to revisit Rambo before he became the hardened character audiences already know. That means the movie can explore his younger years without having to undo anything established by the five previous films, making it a different kind of Rambo story.

Stallone is still involved with the prequel project as an executive producer. Another familiar character will also return for Rambo’s early story. David Harbour will play Major Trautman, Rambo’s commanding officer, a role originally played by Richard Crenna. The movie is set during the Vietnam War and was filmed in Thailand, giving the prequel a chance to explore a period of Rambo’s life that the previous movies never showed in this way. Director Jalmari Helander also has a personal connection to First Blood, having said that he first saw the movie when he was 11 and that it helped inspire him to become a filmmaker.

It remains to be seen if fans will accept the noticeable recasting, but one thing’s for sure, Stallone probably won’t hold back when giving Noah Centineo some tips and pointers—probably while standing at the edge of his survival combat knife.