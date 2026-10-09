The Best Fantasy Movie of All Time Turns 39, And It’s Impossible to Pick the Greatest Moment

The best fantasy movie of all time turned 39 years old this year, and it is nearly impossible to pick out its best moments since the movie is full of them. The fantasy genre has a lot of great movies throughout history, with titles like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, the Harry Potter franchise, and classics like Beauty and the Beast, Willow, and Pan’s Labyrinth held in high esteem. However, one title that is often mentioned by many fans when listing their favorite fantasy movies is the 1987 Rob Reiner masterpiece, The Princess Bride. The movie has a 93% Rotten Tomatoes score, a 94% from the audience, and an 8.0 on IMDb. It seems to be a consensus favorite for almost every fan, including fantasy genre aficionados and mainstream audiences alike.

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The Princess Bride was released on October 1, 1987, and it features some of the best individual moments in any fantasy comedy. Thanks to a cast that includes some brilliant comedy actors and standout performances by names like Mandy Patinkin and Wallace Shawn, it is a movie that remains one of the most beloved cult fantasy films in history.

The Princess Bride Turns 39 This Year

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The Princess Bride is, at its heart, a fairy tale story, and it wears that distinction on its sleeve like a badge of honor. The movie actually starts with a grandfather (Peter Falk) sitting down with his sick grandson (Fred Savage) to read him a fantasy novel called The Princess Bride. While the boy is not interested at first, by the time the grandfather is ready to end the reading for the night, the boy wants to know how it all ends. The entire audience wants to know the same thing, because this ended up as one of the most entertaining fantasy tales ever put to film.

Westley (Cary Elwes) is a farmhand working for a young woman named Buttercup (Robin Wright). The two fall in love, so Westley goes to seek his fortune overseas so he can marry her, only for word to come back that his ship was attacked by the Dread Pirate Roberts and there were no survivors. Five years later, Buttercup is betrothed to the arrogant Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon), and she is being forced to marry him. However, she is kidnapped by three criminals, Wallace Shawn’s Vizzini, Andre the Giant’s Fezzik, and Mandy Patinkin’s Inigo Montoya, before her wedding. Humperdinck’s men go in search of Buttercup while the Dread Pirate Roberts shows up and sets out on his own to find her. This setup results in one of the funniest fantasy movies in Hollywood history.

The Princess Bride’s Best Moments

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The biggest thing to note is that different people will point to different things as their favorite moments in the movie. One of the most quoted Princess Bride moments comes from one of the kidnappers, Inigo Montoya. This is a swordsman who is looking for the six-fingered man who killed his father. Throughout his life, he has been practicing the line, “Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die,” so that he can deliver it when he finds the man responsible. The moment that he finally gets the chance to say it remains a crowd-favorite quote.

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Wallace Shawn is also fantastic in his role as the villainous Vizzini, the man who took the deal to kidnap Princess Buttercup. He has so many great lines, delivered in the clueless manner that almost comes naturally to the actor. When he constantly says, “Inconceivable,” it goes on until Inigo Montoya lets him know that word doesn’t mean what he thinks it does. However, the best moment comes when he has his battle of wits with the Dread Pirate Roberts. It involves the Dread Pirate Roberts adding poison to two goblets and then asking Vizzini to figure it out before they both drink it. By the end of the contest, Vizzini dies, and the Dread Pirate Roberts reveals what his true plan was all along. It is brilliant, and Shawn’s acting sells it.

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Those are just two great moments. There is also a scene with Billy Crystal and Carol Kane as Miracle Max and Valerie that is a scene-stealer, and the entire sword fight between the Dread Pirate Roberts and Inigo Montoya is one of the most entertaining sword fights in the genre. Add in fan favorites like Andre the Giant as the giant Fezzik, and there is so much greatness in this fantasy movie to choose from. While the movie was a modest box office success when it was released, it is one that has grown in appreciation over time and is now considered among the best fantasy films in history.

What are your best memories of The Princess Bride? Let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.