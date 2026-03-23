5 Fantasy Movies From the 1980s That Are a Perfect 10/10

The 80s were among the most interesting and influential decades for fantasy, set between the fever-dream sword-and-sorcery of the 70s and the medieval revival of the 90s, drawing from one subgenre and inspiring another. And there was no shortage of fantasy stories just begging to be made into movies, especially movies that weren’t afraid to venture into darker territory than had been trodden before.

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But that doesn’t mean there weren’t offerings in every subgenre, some of which went on to become among the biggest films of all time. And while the movies on this list never truly broke the stratosphere, that doesn’t mean that they aren’t each uniquely perfect films, proving why fantasy is one of the most beloved and enduring genres of film, television, and literature.

5) The Last Unicorn

One of the most iconic animated films of all time, The Last Unicorn centers on the titular unicorn (Mia Farrow) as she sets out on an adventure to discover if she is truly the last of her kind. She finds herself joined by the clumsy magician Schmendrick, as well as Molly Grue, a kitchen maid tired of her lot in life. As her journey goes on, she confronts the oppressive rule of King Haggard (Christopher Lee) and his fearsome Red Bull. The movie is stunning from start to finish, as beautiful in its narrative as in its art, and it’s one of those rare films that grew up alongside its intended audience, helping it remain forever relevant. Critic Britt Hayes sums up The Last Unicorn‘s legacy the best, saying, “While there’s plenty in The Last Unicorn that appeals to fantasy nerds and stoner kids and little girls with dreams of lonely, enchanted unicorns, what makes this movie more special than anything Pixar or Disney ever imagined is fearlessness.”

4) Kiki’s Delivery Service

While it may not be immediately thought of when fantasy comes to mind, Kiki’s Delivery Service truly is the perfect cozy fantasy movie, as well as one of the most iconic and easily recognizable films from Studio Ghibli. It centers on 13-year-old Kiki, who, in accordance with the traditions of her village for young witches in training, moves to the city to spend a year on her own (though her talking cat, Jiji, is there with her). After successfully learning to control her broomstick, Kiki sets up her own flying courier service and soon becomes a fixture in the community. The film feels like a storybook come to life with its lush and stunning animation, and the message at the heart of it, to always be true to oneself, never gets old. While it’s certainly not over-the-top sword and sorcery, Kiki’s Delivery Service is absolutely an enduring fantasy movie, sure to outlive so many other titles in legacy alone.

3) The Neverending Story

It’s doubtful there’s an adult alive who hasn’t heard of The Neverending Story (come on, we all remember Dustin and Suzie’s rendition of the theme song in Stranger Things, if not the movie itself). The film centers on a boy named Bastian, who, in an attempt to hide from bullies, hides between the shelves of a bookstore. As he leaves, he takes a book titled “The Neverending Story,” which he then begins reading in the school attic. It tells the story about a fantasy land called Fantasia, a magical place threatened by an entity called The Nothing—a darkness that destroys everything it touches. And what does the kingdom need to survive this threat? The assistance of a human child. When Bastian reads a description of himself in the book, he begins to wonder whether Fantasia is real and whether it needs him to defeat The Nothing. While the effects don’t hold up as well today, there is no denying that the animatronics and puppetry work is nothing short of masterful—likely the reason the movie traumatized so many of us and why the story sticks so deeply in our brains. At its core, The Neverending Story is endlessly charming, backed by a fantasy that never loses its edge or sense of endearment.

2) The Princess Bride

The Princess Bride is genuinely one of the best fantasy movies of all time, brought to life by an incredible cast and filled with the kind of whimsical adventure that you can only get with a fairy tale. It centered around a young woman named Buttercup and her love, Westley, a stable boy. The two are separated, only to come together again years later as Buttercup is set to marry the vile Prince Humperdink. Few films actually compare to just how heartfelt and fantastical The Princess Bride is, which is likely the reason that it’s remained as influential as it has. With everything from pirates to sword fights to witches and princesses, The Princess Bride literally has everything you could want in a fantasy film.

1) Ladyhawke

People do not spend nearly enough time talking about Ladyhawke, and the fact that it became buried in the annals of fantasy feels like a crime. The movie, one of the most captivating medieval fantasy films of all time, centers on Captain Etienne Navarre (Rutger Hauer) and his love, Isabeau d’Anjou (Michelle Pfeiffer). The pair find themselves trapped in a sorcerer’s curse—one that transforms Navarre into a wolf by night and Isabeau into a hawk by day, ensuring they can never be together in human form as the villain, the wicked Bishop of Aquila, plots to steal Lady Isabeau for himself. Phillipe Gaston (Matthew Broderick), a young thief who has just escaped from prison, becomes their hope of breaking the curse. It’s magical, it’s adventurous, it’s more romantic than it has any right to be, with the sort of narrative that fuels operas or gothic novels. Ladyhawke is genuinely one of those movies that has it all, firmly planting it in the realm of “best fantasy films of all time.”

Which of these movies on this list is your favorite? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going with other fantasy fans.