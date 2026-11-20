For the past couple of weeks, everyone has been talking about DC Studios due to the news of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s departure a mere year into their reported ten-year plan. For the most part, reception to the Gunn and Safran era of the franchise was positive and felt like a step in the right direction, so this came as a shock to many. It doesn’t help that DC has gone through several major reboots, so another change at the helm feels like too many for fans, who might be willing to give up on their hope for a successful DC franchise.

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However, Jeremy Latcham is now in as the new head of DC Studios and he has a pretty strong track record. Latcham has a history with Marvel, as an executive producer on major hits like The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. He was also part of the team for Iron Man and Iron Man 2. Since 2017, he has moved into producing other films, with the most recent being the 2026 comedy, The Breadwinner. While that was a commercial and critical flop, Latcham has two excellent movies to his name that signal good things for his tenure with DC Studios.

Jeremy Latcham’s Non-Superhero Resume Has Two Spectacular Films

A year after working as executive producer on Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jeremy Latcham was one of the producers on 2018’s Bad Times at the El Royale. The other producer is director/writer Drew Goddard, who put together one of the most underrated films of the 2010s. The neo-noir thriller doubles as a mystery story that centers on several strangers who come together at the titular El Royale hotel, located on the California-Nevada border. What follows is a barrage of secrets and murder, setting up themes of faith and morality.

Bad Times at the El Royale has a stellar cast that includes Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo, Dakota Johnson, Jon Hamm, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, and Nick Offerman, just to name a few. Chris Hemsworth steals the show in a more villainous role than we’re used to from him, setting the tone for his excellent performance years later in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Bad Times at the El Royale bombed at the box office but received strong reviews and is already finding its footing as a modern cult classic that deserves more love. The same could be said for the movie Latcham produced next.

In 2023, Latcham was a producer on Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves. Thanks to the popularity of the game, this film grossed over $200 million worldwide, but with a budget of $150 million, it is considered a flop. That’s a shame because it’s actually a really fun interpretation of D&D that was a critical darling, sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Sophia Lillis, and the rest of the cast brought a ton of energy to this fantasy story and it should’ve spawned a huge franchise. Alas, potential sequels are unlikely given the film’s financial struggles.

What These Films Could Mean For Latcham’s Future With DC

There are many who are worried about DC Studios with Jeremy Latcham at the helm and that’s understandable. Even if you didn’t like everything Gunn was doing with DC, he clearly had a vision and after the debacle of the Zack Snyder era, fans just wanted to see something delivered to completion. Whatever the end result will be of Latcham’s tenure, his resume is promising. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves takes something established and does something interesting with it, which bodes well for DC and its many popular properties.

If they can deliver something unexpected and fresh, it would go a long way towards people finding new confidence in DC movies. Meanwhile, if you look at Bad Times at the El Royale alongside Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, it’s clear that Latcham movies know how to put together a good cast. These films have a tremendous blend of established veteran performers (Hemsworth, Erivo, Pine, Rodriguez) and rising stars (Spaeny, Pullman, Lillis, Justice Smith). That’s a formula that has worked for the MCU in the past and sounds good for DC.

There’s also Jeremy Latcham’s Marvel credentials to consider. Similar to James Gunn, this is someone who has found success with superhero projects in the past. He knows what it takes to make hits like The Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy, so he should be able to apply that to DC. Gunn was already doing that and Latcham needs to follow in those footsteps to make this a successful venture. If his DC films are as good as Bad Times at the El Royale and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, he’ll likely achieve that.

What are your thoughts on these great Jeremy Latcham films? Let us know in the comments!