This Thriller Starring Cynthia Erivo and Chris Hemsworth Will Keep You Guessing

Have you ever watched a movie that had so much going on that you had no idea where it was heading next? A movie where none of the characters in the film are who they appear to be at first glance? Bad Times at the El Royale might just be the perfect example of this. The 2018 star-studded thriller from Drew Goddard boasts a seemingly endless cast anchored by Wicked star Cynthia Erivo. Not to be outdone, Chris Hemsworth shines with an opportunity to hit pause on his Thor persona and really sink his teeth into a scene-stealing role that is unlike anything he’s played before. As a film that features stylish visuals and a plot so rich with twists and turns that it begs for a rewatch, Bad Times at the El Royale is certainly worth checking out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is set in 1969 at the El Royale, a once-glamorous but now decrepit hotel located on the border between California and Nevada. The El Royale was a former must-see spot for the wealthy elite who of course brought their juicy secrets and dark pasts with them. The hotel’s unique setting is key to its former charm, with a literal line dividing the two states, offering guests the option to stay on either side. The always-churning story follows seven strangers, each harboring secrets of their own, who check into the El Royale on a fateful stormy night. As the night progresses, the strangers’ paths collide, revealing their own dark pasts, insidious agendas, and unexpected connections with one another.

Bringing a Hammer to a Gun Fight

With such a sprawling narrative filled with outlandish developments and explosive encounters, Bad Times at the El Royale desperately needs its cast to bring it all home, and boy do they ever. It would be a tough task to try and find the weak link in the cast. Everyone plays their part well, and it is pretty obvious that they all had a blast while doing so. Erivo plays Darlene Sweet, a struggling singer who has been looking for her big break. For anyone who has seen Wicked, it’s obvious that Erivo is an incredible singer, and her performance here allowed her to show off again. For such a violent and mysterious film, Bad Times at the El Royale is not shy about cutting loose and going all in with its fun setting.

It’s pretty safe to say that when you think of Chris Hemsworth, the first character that comes to mind is Thor. Hemsworth doesn’t often get enough credit for committing to his other acting roles, and Bad Times at the El Royale is no different. Hemsworth plays Billy Lee, a charismatic and troubled cult leader who has likely ruined more lives than he can count, but that doesn’t stop him from still having a good time. While it’s tough not to notice Hemsworth’s God of Thunder abs throughout the films, he does an excellent job of losing himself into the role and truly becoming Billy Lee.

In addition to Erivo and Hemsworth’s strong performances, they are joined by a cast of supporting characters who are just as colorful as they are. Jeff Bridges plays Father Daniel Flynn, a priest who definitely appears to be slightly different than your average priest. Jon Hamm eats up scene after scene as Laramie Seymour Sullivan, a supposed traveling salesman who is keeping his cards a little too close to the vest. The cast is rounded out by Dakota Johnson, Cailee Spaeny, Lewis Pullman, and Nick Offerman.

Making Sense of it All

It’s tough to talk about Bad Times at the El Royale without giving away one of its many twists and turns. But one thing is for certain about the film. Whether you’re able to follow along with the plot or not, it is a fun movie to sit back and let unfold. From comedic one-liners to explosive action set pieces, Bad Times at the El Royale has a little bit of everything. As the film gets closer to its conclusion, it becomes obvious that it isn’t just about the finale, but the journey it took to get there.

In an effort to better explain his reasoning for how his film plays out, Goddard explained to Variety that it’s all about the characters. “There’s a theme of empathy running through the whole movie,” said Goddard. “Part of the way that works is to spend time with the characters, and spend time in somebody’s shoes. It all sort of came about through that approach.”

When Goddard made his feature-film debut in 2011 with Cabin in the Woods, it was clear that he was a filmmaker who made sure that his characters needed to be more than just walking cliches. Bad Times at the El Royale may not come together as a perfect film in the end, but it takes a big swing for the fences and refuses to ever play it safe. And in the end, what more can you ask from a movie with a name like Bad Times at the El Royale?