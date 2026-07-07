The Dream Bane Casting for His DCU Deathstroke Team-Up Movie Was Ruled Out 3 Years Ago

DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran continue to reshape the DC Universe‘s release slate as new projects enter development and priorities shift within a growing roster of contracted talent. Among the titles that emerged from that process is an untitled team-up movie pairing Bane and Deathstroke, first reported in September 2024 and now regarded as one of the next DCU films positioned to enter production for a theatrical release. Details on the plot remain scarce, with only screenwriter Matthew Orton confirmed to have delivered a script. Despite the lack of official news, fans have already begun speculating about who will suit up as the two Batman villains, and Dave Bautista remains the name most frequently attached to Bane in that conversation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before becoming a Hollywood star, Bautista built an impressive WWE career, which gave him the size and strength associated with Bane in the comics. Since then, he has appeared in Dune, Blade Runner 2049, and Knock at the Cabin, all movies that allowed him to explore distinct roles that showcase his incredible range. Above all, Bautista has a special interest in Bane, having shared in interviews that he walked into a meeting with Warner Bros. to demand the role despite the studio not even casting Bane at the time, years before DC Studios was even forged. That persistence, combined with his working relationship with Gunn on three Guardians of the Galaxy films, seemed to ensure Bautista would get the Bane role once Gunn took over the DCU in 2022. Sadly, Bautista already removed himself from consideration before the Bane and Deathstroke project became real.

Why Has Dave Bautista Passed on Playing Bane?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

Bautista laid out his reasoning directly in a 2023 interview with Insider, given while he was promoting Knock at the Cabin. Asked about his past conversations with Gunn regarding Bane, Bautista said, “I have had conversations with James about that, but I think the direction he’s leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he’s starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher, and I think you need to do that.” A long-time friend of Gunn, Bautista also expressed his support for the DCU’s approach, saying, “I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors.”

Bautista went further in the same interview, tying his decision to a specific timeline and to his own physical limits. At 54 during that interview, Bautista drew a direct line between Bane’s physical demands across a planned decade-plus of films and his own stage of his career. “You need to start to plan for the next 15 years,” he said. “And I just don’t think you can do that with me. And I understand that. And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don’t want to play a character that I can’t bring justice to. I don’t think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don’t know if I could handle the physical part, and I don’t think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don’t know if I’d be that guy.”

If Not Dave Bautista, Who Could Play Bane?

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

While Bautista is no longer available for the role of Bane, there are plenty of other actors that fans would like to see in the role. For instance, Alan Ritchson has emerged as a frequent fan pick following his breakout as Jack Reacher on the Prime Video series Reacher. His size and action background match the physical requirements of Bane, and Ritchson already has ties to the DC brand, having played a young Aquaman on Smallville and the character Hawk on Titans. J.D. Pardo offers a different angle. Best known for playing Ezekiel Reyes across the run of Mayans M.C., Pardo has already portrayed a convict turned gang leader on screen, a background that lines up directly with Bane’s comic book origin in a South American prison. Plus, if the DCU wants to keep Bane’s Latinx origins, Pardo could fit the role better than Ritchson. DC Studios can also opt for open casting calls to try and discover some new talent that fits their needs.

No actors have been formally attached to the DCU’s Bane and Deathstroke movie, and DC Studios has yet to announce a director or any cast members for the project. Still, the search for Bautista’s replacement will be demanding for the studio, as many fans struggle to see anyone else taking the mantle.

Which actor do you want to see step into Bane’s mask now that Dave Bautista has ruled himself out? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!