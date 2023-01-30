Dave Bautista Comments on Bane Role in James Gunn's DC Universe and Why It Wouldn't Happen

Actor Dave Bautista has already left his mark on the world of superhero cinema with his performance as Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though he's also made it no secret that he'd love to take on Bane in a DC project. Even though his Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is now playing a prominent role at DC Studios, some might think Bautista has a leg up on the competition, but the actor revealed that the window has passed for him to play the figure, knowing that not only will the franchise likely be looking to a younger performer but also that the current physical necessities of the role might be outside his limits.

"I have had conversations with James about that but I think the direction he's leaning in, completely rebooting that whole universe, he's starting from scratch and starting younger and fresher and I think you need to do that," Bautista shared with Insider. "I think for the DC Universe to be revived, you need to start from scratch, and I think you need to start with younger actors."

He continued, "You need to start to plan for the next 15 years, and I just don't think you can do that with me. And I understand that. And, also, I have to say that I appreciate that because I don't want to play a character that I can't bring justice to it. I don't think at this point in my career that I can bring justice to Bane anymore. I just don't know if I could handle the physical part, and I don't think I would have the longevity to plan ahead for films. So, I just don't know if I'd be that guy."

Gunn previously expressed that he was considering bringing some of his Marvel Cinematic Universe collaborators over to DC Studios, with Bautista's tenure in the MCU coming to an end making his inclusion in a DC project seem like only a matter of time. However, Bautista also confirmed recently that he hasn't yet had conversations with Gunn about such opportunities, as he didn't want to hound a friend over his new position at the studio.

While speaking with ComicBook.com, Bautista confirmed he didn't want to be "that guy" who would reach out for his own self-interest, though also confirmed he would "love to be a part of the DC Universe."

Stay tuned for details on whether Bautista would join a DC Studios project.

Are you disappointed the actor won't play Bane? Let us know in the comments!