The Pixar Movie Answer to Watchmen Premiered 22 Years Ago, And Changed Superheroes Forever

While comic books had certainly covered some of the dark themes that Watchmen showcased when it was first published in 1986, it felt like something totally different at the time. The series featured plenty of political commentary, took a look at many anxieties that people shared in the era, and, most notably, it deconstructed what we’ve come to expect from the superhero genre. Set in an alternate history where the presence of superheroes led to things like the United States winning the Vietnam War, Watchmen stood out as a unique and dark comic book experience, yet there’s surprisingly a Pixar movie that shares a lot of its qualities.

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When 2004 rolled around 22 years ago, Pixar had established itself as a major player in the world of animated filmmaking, but they weren’t yet the juggernaut they’d become. They had Toy Story, A Bug’s Life, and Finding Nemo, but it was their superhero film, The Incredibles, that cemented them as a force to be reckoned with. The Incredibles predates things like the MCU and even Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, managing to set the tone for the future of the genre while also working as something of a play on what Watchmen established decades earlier.

The Incredibles Has A Lot In Common With Watchmen

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The Incredibles centers on the Parr family, which features two retired superheroes as the parents and the two children who have special abilities as well. The story is set in a world where superheroes have been outlawed after lawsuits led to negative press for these vigilantes. That setup feels a lot like the universe of Watchmen, where government restrictions from the past have outlawed superheroes. That leads to pivotal characters who are aging, past their prime, and retired, which allows the stories to center on their return to glory when the world needs them most.

As noted, Watchmen worked as a deconstruction of the superhero genre, which The Incredibles also does. It strips away the fantasy universe that people expect from the genre and instead looks at the more real-world elements of it. Superheroes being held accountable at a legal level and the mundane struggles of Bob Parr’s everyday life are things that feel more grounded than you typically get in this genre. The film also manages to discuss tropes and play against them, like superheroes not always being in perfect shape and the pitfalls of not having important gadgets or outfits readily available at all times.

Even the villains of both stories fabricate scenarios to get the reaction they want, which is to paint superheroes as villains. Also of note is that one of the most memorable bits from The Incredibles pays homage to Watchmen. There’s a discussion about how bad capes are for superheroes, as they can get trapped in various places and lead to deaths. That feels like it’s purposely pulled from Watchmen, where William “Dollar Bill” Brady dies after his cape gets caught in a revolving door. It feels like the makers of The Incredibles added this to showcase the similarities of the stories and show love for the comic book series.

Superhero Movies Took A Lot From The Incredibles

A consistent complaint about superhero movies before the days of The Incredibles was that they opted for style over substance. The Incredibles bucked that trend by featuring the proper amount of substance, yet allowing the family dynamic to be the selling point of the story. Years later, the MCU did something similar as they included the big-budget action the genre is known for, yet became so popular because of how it delivered character moments and complex relationships that the audience could connect to.

The Incredibles also did a great job of creating situations where the heroes could use their unique powers together. That became a staple of the MCU and DC films, which set the tone for team-ups that viewers loved. The consequences of superheroes and their actions also became a focal point of some of the best superhero movies like Captain America: Civil War and The Dark Knight, which were born in Watchmen and brought to the big screen in The Incredibles.

It’s also important to note that The Incredibles proved that there was a huge market for superhero stories outside of DC and Marvel. This was an original IP and without it, movies like Chronicle and Hancock, and shows like Heroes and Misfits likely wouldn’t exist. It also laid the groundwork for non-DC or Marvel superhero tales like Invincible and The Boys. The success of The Incredibles also laid the groundwork for Disney to understand how big superhero projects could be, which could’ve played a part in their purchase of Marvel in 2009.

What are your thoughts on the similarities between The Incredibles and Watchmen? Let us know in the comments!