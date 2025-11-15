The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Can Finally Confirm the Biggest Rosalina Theory After Brie Larson’s Casting

Nintendo and Illumination recently dropped the first trailer for the highly anticipated The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, offering a glimpse into the cosmic adventure that awaits audiences. The footage confirmed that the enigmatic Rosalina is set to play a pivotal role in the sequel, with multiple scenes paying homage to the classic Super Mario Galaxy games, including vibrant planets, familiar enemies, and the iconic Launch Stars. Alongside the breathtaking visuals, the studios made a major casting announcement, revealing that Brie Larson will voice the celestial princess. The addition of an A-list actor of Larson’s caliber is a significant statement about the character’s importance. It strongly suggests the film intends to delve much deeper into Rosalina’s mysterious past, creating the perfect opportunity to finally confirm one of the franchise’s long-standing fan theories.

For years, a compelling theory has circulated within the Nintendo fandom suggesting that Rosalina is related to Princess Peach. The speculation is supported by several key pieces of evidence cited by fans. It begins with the obvious physical resemblance, as both characters are princesses with blonde hair and blue eyes. The theory’s primary evidence, however, comes from the storybook Rosalina reads in Super Mario Galaxy.

The storybook states Rosalina left her home planet after her mother was gone, describing her as “sleeping under the tree on the hill.” The story also confirms she had a father and a brother. Fan analysis points to a dreamlike image of her mother in the book, whose hair and earrings bear a resemblance to Peach. Fueling the theory is information from the official Prima guide for the game, which stated that the development team originally intended for Peach and Rosalina to be related, but the idea was ultimately abandoned during production.

Peach’s Movie Backstory Makes Her Being Rosalina’s Sibling More Likely

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Super Mario Bros. Movie fundamentally altered Princess Peach’s origin story in a way that makes her connection to Rosalina more plausible than ever before. In the film, it is revealed that Peach is not native to the Mushroom Kingdom. She arrived as a human infant through a warp pipe from another world, where she was discovered and raised by the Toads. This backstory establishes her as a lost child who found a new family and purpose in a strange land. This narrative framework creates a powerful thematic parallel with Rosalina’s own established history.

This shared origin of being lost children from another world feels too deliberate to be a mere coincidence. The screenwriters for The Super Mario Bros. Movie could have easily maintained Peach’s traditional video game role as the native-born ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom. Instead, they chose to give her a human origin, a decision that now appears to be a calculated move to align her history with Rosalina’s. This parallel allows the sequel to introduce Rosalina as Peach’s long-lost sister, explaining why they were both stranded in their childhood.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

