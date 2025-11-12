The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Launches the Franchise Into Space (And Adds Marvel Star)

After the record-breaking success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, it was inevitable that Illumination and Nintendo would quickly join forces for a sequel. That follow-up got titled a few months ago as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, an exciting name for fans of the beloved Nintendo games. The timing aligns perfectly with the recent relaunch of the Super Mario Galaxy titles on the new Switch 2, creating a wave of cosmic excitement for the franchise. Now, that excitement has reached a new peak, as a special Nintendo Direct presentation has just premiered the first full trailer for Mario’s next big-screen adventure, offering a thrilling look at the hero’s journey into space.

As many fans predicted, the new trailer provides the first official look at Rosalina, the cosmic protector of the Lumas, who will be voiced by Brie Larson. Her appearance was cleverly hinted at in the first film with a brief cameo from a lone Luma, and the sequel is clearly making her a central figure. With Rosalina joining the adventure, the trailer shows Mario (voiced by Chris Pratt) and his friends from the Mushroom Kingdom embarking on a journey across the cosmos, visiting various planets in an effort to stop the latest galaxy-threatening scheme from Bowser (voiced by Jack Black).

The Galaxy awaits. The official trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is here. Only in theaters April 2026. pic.twitter.com/OdBMGOlgXO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) November 12, 2025

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer also delivered another highly anticipated reveal, officially introducing Bowser Jr. to the cinematic universe. After being teased in leaked licensed merchandise, the mischievous heir to Bowser’s throne will become the main antagonist of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, voiced by Benny Sadfie.

It’s an Exciting Moment to Be a Nintendo Fan

The expansion of the Super Mario cinematic universe is a cornerstone of Nintendo’s larger strategy to grow its iconic franchises beyond the world of video games. This initiative began within the first film itself, which successfully integrated Donkey Kong (voiced by Seth Rogen) and his extended cast of characters into the story. That introduction has fueled persistent rumors that a solo Donkey Kong movie is in development at Illumination. Such a project would capitalize on the success of the Donkey Kong Bananza game, which has been incredibly well-received since its release on the Switch 2.

Nintendo’s ambitions are not limited to animation. The company is making a significant push into live-action filmmaking with a movie based on The Legend of Zelda. Wes Ball, known for directing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, is set to helm the project, with a script from Derek Connolly, who previously worked on Pokémon Detective Pikachu. The lead roles have already been cast, with Benjamin Evan Ainsworth set to play Link and Bo Bragason taking on the role of Princess Zelda. This major production, which is rumored to be the start of a trilogy, represents a massive investment from Nintendo and a clear signal that the company is committed to building a multi-platform entertainment empire for its beloved characters.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on April 3, 2026.

