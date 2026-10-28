This Dystopian Sci-Fi Masterpiece Not Only Launched Brad Pitt’s Career, But Is Quietly a Remake

Brad Pitt is one of the most popular actors working today, with him taking part in classics like 1995’s Se7en and 1999’s Fight Club while continuing to appear in major films in recent years, like 2025’s F1 and 2026’s upcoming The Further Misadventures of Cliff Booth. However, one of his earliest films is one of his best.

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Only a few months after the release of Se7en, one of the earliest films to prove that Pitt could be an incredible leading man, a collaboration between the actor and Brazil director Terry Gilliam hit theaters. Pitt starred alongside Bruce Willis, and their time travel thriller quickly became one of the best sci-fi movies of all time: 12 Monkeys.

12 Monkeys Is One Of Brad Pitt’s Earliest (& Best) Roles

On December 29, 1995, 12 Monkeys hit theaters, and it was a hit. The film tells the story of a man from 30 years in the future, where a virus has wiped out 99% of the population and forces the survivors to live underground. This man, Willis’ James Cole, is selected to go on a mission back in time to the year 1996, where he will find out what caused the deadly virus. The film made $168.8 million against a budget of $29 million, and received mostly positive reviews, with it currently holding 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. Plus, it was nominated for two Oscars, those being Best Costume Design and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

In the film, Pitt plays Jeffrey Goines, an inmate at an insane asylum that Cole is thrown into in 1996. Goines befriends Cole, and even helps him escape and continue on his journey to stop the virus’ destruction. Pitt’s wild performance was one of the most critically acclaimed parts of 12 Monkeys, and it earned him his first-ever Oscar nomination. Sadly, he lost to Kevin Spacey for The Usual Suspects, although Pitt would eventually win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his work as Cliff Booth in 2019’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

12 Monkeys was the fourth in a string of bit movies for Pitt, with the previous ones being 1994’s Interview with the Vampire, 1994’s Legends of the Fall, and 1995’s Se7en. These four films helped launch Pitt’s career, turning him into one of the most popular actors of the late 1990s. His stardom has continued to this day, with Pitt continuing to get awards season nominations and carrying massive blockbusters due to his starpower.

However, there is a lot to love about 12 Monkeys beyond Pitt’s performance. Willis is also incredible in the film, and it is one of his most unique performances. Gilliam’s direction is at the height of his career here, leading to an incredibly stylized sci-fi adventure. 12 Monkeys also has great political commentary, fantastic production design, and stellar costumes, meaning that there is a lot to get our of the film.

12 Monkeys Is Actually A Remake Of A 1962 French Sci-fi Film

Interestingly, 12 Monkeys is not an original idea. The idea for the feature came from executive producer Robert Kosberg, who was a huge fan of a French short film from 1962 titled La Jetée. Like 12 Monkeys, La Jetée takes place in a post-apocalyptic future. After a nuclear conflict in World War III, the people of Paris are forced to live underground. In an attempt to fix the present, individuals are sent to the past and the future, with the hope being that they will find a way to change history and save the world.

Kosberg convinced La Jetée director Chris Marker to let him pitch a feature-length adaptation to Universal. The studio greenlit the project, and Gilliam was brought on, as it was believed that his unique style matched the material. Now, 12 Monkeys is considered one of the best time travel movies ever made, even if La Jetée has sadly been overshadowed by the adaptation.

Interestingly, the feature isn’t the end of the 12 Monkeys franchise. A TV show of the same name was released on Syfy from 2015 to 2018, with it running for four seasons and consisting of 47 episodes. The series tells a similar story, with Cole (Aaron Stanford) being sent back in time to stop the destruction that is caused by the Army of the 12 Monkeys. Emily Hampshire plays Jennifer Goines, a reimagined version of Pitt’s character from the film. Although the TV series wasn’t as well-received as the original movie, there is still a lot to get out of it, and fans of the 12 Monkeys franchise should definitely check it out.

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