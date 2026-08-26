Netflix’s New Quentin Tarantino Sequel Gets an Official Title That Actually Makes It Perfect

Unless you count Kill Bill as two separate films, a Quentin Tarantino movie has never received a sequel. That’s set to change later this year when Netflix releases the newly-titled The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follow-up that sees Brad Pitt reprise his Oscar-winning role of Cliff Booth. This time around, Tarantino only wrote the script, passing directorial duties to Pitt’s frequent collaborator David Fincher. The prospect of Fincher and Tarantino teaming up for a story about 1970s Hollywood is quite tantalizing for cinephiles, and now a brief new look at the upcoming film has been unveiled.

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Today, Netflix released an extremely short teaser (run time of 11 seconds) that primarily serves as the official announcement of the film’s new title (it was previously referred to as The Adventures of Cliff Booth). There’s also a bit of footage of Cliff driving his car down the street. Check it out in the space below:

THE FURTHER MIS-ADVENTURES OF CLIFF BOOTH.

Starring Brad Pitt.

Written by Quentin Tarantino.

Directed by David Fincher.



See it first only in IMAX November 25. pic.twitter.com/bToLy3ZlGT — Netflix (@netflix) August 26, 2026

Why The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth Is the Perfect Title

The Adventures of Cliff Booth would have been a perfectly suitable title for Fincher’s latest, but changing the phrasing to The Further Mis-Adventures is an inspired tweak that gives the project an extra bit of panache. The combination of the movie’s title and the use of Cliff’s sunglasses as the o’s on the title card perfectly illustrate the tone Fincher and Tarantino are aiming for here. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is designed to be an entertaining, darkly comic (given Tarantino’s sensibilities) ride through ’70s Hollywood, chronicling what Cliff Booth has been up to since the events of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The title conveys a free-wheeling spirit, suggesting many hijinks to come as Cliff navigates a new era of the film industry.

It’s also a rather fitting title for a Once Upon a Time in Hollywood sequel centered on Cliff Booth. Between his impromptu fight against Bruce Lee, trip to Spahn Ranch, and showdown with some of Charles Manson’s followers, Cliff had plenty of misadventures in the original film. He may no longer be working alongside Rick Dalton, but Cliff is bound to get up to plenty of trouble in the sequel, and it should be fun to see what Fincher and Tarantino have in store. A first look at The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth was released during the Super Bowl this year, offering viewers an extended taste of what’s to come.

In conjunction with the title announcement, Netflix reconfirmed its release plans for The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth. The film will have an exclusive two-week run in IMAX theaters beginning November 25th before it arrives on streaming December 23rd. This will allow The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth to be eligible for Oscars this awards season. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was one of the leading contenders back in 2019, so Netflix could have a viable player on its hands if the follow-up hits the right marks. Fincher and Tarantino both have numerous accolades to their name, including multiple Oscar wins for the latter and nominations for the former. Netflix has yet to win Best Picture, but it has a long history of securing nominations.

Netflix’s announcement only mentions IMAX locations, indicating that The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth will not play in regular theaters. That would be a shame, as that would limit the number of people who can see the film on the big screen. IMAX has become an increasingly prevalent component of the modern moviegoing experience (just look at the box office numbers for The Odyssey), but not every film fan lives near an IMAX theater. The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth is something many people would like to see at the multiplex, so it’ll be interesting to see if additional screenings are added to meet demand. Regardless, this is shaping up to be Netflix’s big release of 2026.