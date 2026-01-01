This Spider-Man Character is Perfect for The Last of Us Star After 2025 MCU Casting Comments

After Bella Ramsey’s recent comments, there is one Spider-Man-related character from Marvel Comics that the star of The Last of Us would be perfect at playing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Following their breakthrough role of Lyanna Mormont in HBO’s Game of Thrones, Bella Ramsey has made themselves a household name by playing Ellie in the HBO adaptation of popular video game franchise, The Last of Us. Upcoming roles in Maya, Sunny Dancer, Harmonia, and more will put Ramsey on the map even more, and could set up the young star for their desired role in the MCU.

Bella Ramsey has been the subject of recent fan-casts, suggesting they may soon join the MCU in a large role. While the likes of Kitty Pryde’s Shadowcat, Doreen Green’s Squirrel Girl, Callisto, and even Mystique have been suggested as being good fits for the actor, Ramsey has already revealed which character they’d want to play should they reunite with their The Last of Us co-star, Pedro Pascal, in the MCU. While Pascal has recently debuted as Reed Richards’ Mister Fantastic in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ramsey could take on a very different role that would change the shape of the MCU forever.

Bella Ramsey Wants to Play Spider-Man in the MCU

Back in August, Bella Ramsey spoke to Variety at the HBO Emmys nominees event in Hollywood, and revealed which Marvel character they’d want to play in the MCU. “I don’t know about that,” Ramsey suggested when asked whether they’d spoken to Pascal about getting their own role in the MCU. “I could be Spider-Man. Tom Holland did a great job though. So maybe they do need to make a new [superhero] for me.” Tom Holland already claimed the role of the MCU’s Spider-Man when he debuted back in Captain America: Civil War in 2016 — but there are other possibilities for Ramsey.

Peter Parker isn’t the only version of Spider-Man in Marvel Comics, so it’s very possible that Bella Ramsey could join the MCU as an entirely new iteration of the wall-crawler. The rights to these Spider-People are owned by Sony Pictures, but Sony’s deal with Disney and Marvel Studios — and the collapse of Sony’s own live-action Marvel franchise — means they could take their place in the MCU proper. This could include any number of possible Spider-People perfect for Bella Ramsey to portray, but there might be one that stands out from the crowd.

Jessica Drew’s Spider-Woman Is the Perfect Character for Bella Ramsey in the MCU

First appearing in 1977’s Marvel Spotlight #32, Jessica Drew was the first character in Marvel Comics to adopt the name Spider-Woman. This iteration of the iconic wall-crawler would be an inspired choice for Bella Ramsey in the MCU, especially since Ramsey has already demonstrated their ability to play complex characters with dark backstories, but still bring life, vibrancy, and energy into their personality. Jessica Drew became Spider-Woman after her father — a genetic scientist who worked with the High Evolutionary near Mount Wundagore — injected her with an experimental, spider-based serum to save her life from a deadly illness.

When she left the High Evolutionary on Mount Wundagore following her parents’ deaths, Drew was recruited and brainwashed by HYDRA, but she soon breaks free again and officially becomes Spider-Woman. A different continuity saw her receive spider-based powers when her pregnant mother was struck with a radiation beam containing the genetic material of many different kinds of spiders. Both stories gave her similar abilities to Peter Parker’s Spider-Man, including superhuman strength, reflexes, durability, senses, and stickiness. Her similarity to the official Spider-Man makes Jessica Drew the perfect character choice for Bella Ramsey.

Similarly to Jessica Drew, Bella Ramsey’s Ellie in The Last of Us has a dark backstory of losing her parents, being given extraordinary gifts while still (just) in her mother’s womb, and being a steadfast, confident, and outspoken hero with an edge. This makes Ramsey the perfect actor to play a younger and hardened Jessica Drew in the MCU, and there are many opportunities for Spider-Woman to appear in the franchise soon. Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday in 2026 could include multiversal variants of Spider-Man, including Drew, or further exploration of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could bring Drew’s original backstory to the screen. We’d love to see Bella Ramsey in the MCU in any role.

