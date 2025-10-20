1 Spider-Man: Brand New Day Rumor Just Got A Disappointing Official Response

With production underway on Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Marvel fans are doing their best to try and figure out the plot developments and big surprises of the MCU’s next chapter. It’s already confirmed by the studio that Mark Ruffalo’s The Hulk and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher will appear alongside Tom Holland in the movie, plus a slew of Marvel villains are set to appear, with fans confident that even more are going to show up. Needless to say, the rumor mill is working overtime on Spider-Man 4, and one of them just got cold water thrown all over it.

Despite two major Marvel heroes confirmed to appear alongside Spider-Man in the movie, another rumor has been making the rounds that Charlie Cox‘s Daredevil might show up in the movie too. The scuttlebutt has teased the man without fear appearing in a major action sequence in the movie, but Marvel has not had any comment on the matter, until now, as Cox himself has been quick to disspell the rumors of the Manf Without Fear’s next apeparance.

Charlie Cox Denies He’s in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Speaking with Phase Hero’s Brandon Davis, Cox was quick to disspell the rumor of his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, noting that while he doesn’t read much of what the Marvel fandom is saying online he’s well aware that everyone believes he has a role in the MCU’s fourth Spider-Man solo movie. To thate, Cox has nothing but bad news for fans expecting to see him and his new costume in Brand New Day.

“Well, I don’t read anything, so I don’t know (what fans are saying online),” Cox said. “I know that they all think I’m in Spider-Man because I’m filming something in London, which I’m not. I’m not in Spider-Man…I’m just concentrating on DD right now.”

Marvel fans have been hopeful for any kind of interaction between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil for some time. There is precedent in the pages of Marvel comics of course as the two street-level heroes have interacted with each other countless times for decades. Daredevil: Born Again flirted with this connectivity, teasing Spider-Man’s continuited presence in New York City after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home; however, there’s still been no on-screen meeting of the two heroes.

Despite acknowledgement from Cox that the rumor isn’t true, Marvel fans will, of course, not believe him. Marvel actors have a long history of lying about their involvement in projects to preserve the larger secrets of the MCU and to keep all big surprises just that. This does create a unique problem though: If they lean into the potential of the rumor and it’s not true, Marvel fans will feel burned; even if they deny the rumors, fans don’t believe them, and then get dissapointed when the rumor wasn’t true. Suffice to say, it’s a double edged sword for Marvel that they’ve created

The good news for Marvel fans however is that Charlie Cox will be back in the MCU in 2026, and he’ll arrive even before Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is set to premire on Disney+ in the spring, and naturally fans will be waiting to see if he really does appear in Spider-Man 4 later that summer.