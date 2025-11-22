10 Coolest Star Wars Lightsabers Not Seen In The Movies

The red, green, and blue lightsaber blades buzzing to life on the silver screen are an undeniable iconic staple of Star Wars, representing the eternal struggle between the light and dark sides of the Force. However, the wider galaxy, detailed across various media—novels, comics, animated series, Disney+ series, and the Extended Universe (Legends Continuity)—holds a treasure trove of lightsabers that push the boundaries of design. These weapons go beyond the standard hilt, incorporating features of practicality mixed with ancient tradition.

From blades that serve multiple purposes to ancient relics with epic legendary history predating the Republic by centuries, these weapons are prime examples of the creativity and deadly diversity of the lightsaber as both a weapon and a symbol of its wielder.

10) Cal Kestis’ Double-Bladed Saber

Throughout his journey in the hit video games Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, young Order 66 survivor Cal Kestis wields a lightsaber that is not only a functional weapon but also a symbol of rebuilding and remembering everything he lost. His initial lightsaber is a hybrid weapon, incorporating parts from his former Master’s saber, Jaro Tapal. The hilt is also capable of converting into a double-bladed staff.

Later, Cal modifies his saber again with components recovered during his travels across the galaxy, allowing the weapon to split into dual blades. The evolving nature of the lightsaber mirrors Cal’s struggle to reconnect with the Force and his growth as a survivor.

9) Lightsaber Rifle

Jocasta Nu, the Chief Librarian of the Jedi Archives, used perhaps the most unique lightsaber in Star Wars canon: a lightsaber rifle. This device was essentially a standard lightsaber hilt encased in a rifle stock and engineered to fire a compressed, focused bolt of lightsaber energy over long distances.

This weapon was (rightly) under lock and key in the Jedi Archives. Upon the fall of the Republic, Nu infiltrated the Archives to retrieve information that could not fall into Palpatine’s hands. When confronted by Vader himself, Nu defended herself with this impressive weapon. It was her last-resort attempt to protect the Jedi Order’s most important secrets from the newly formed Galactic Empire.

8) Mara Jade’s Saber

In the non-canon Legends continuity (previously known as the Extended Universe or EU), Mara Jade was initially the Emperor’s Hand, but eventually became a highly skilled Jedi Knight and Luke Skywalker’s wife. Her signature lightsaber featured a purple blade, setting it apart from the common blue, green, and even rare yellow blades used by the Jedi.

The hilt was often depicted as slender and elegant, designed for quick, smooth movements that paid homage to her background in espionage and assassination. The purple blade was a creative choice for a character known for walking the line between the light and the darkness.

7) Qimir’s Sabers

Qimir, a former Padawan from Star Wars: The Acolyte who left the Jedi Order, wields a trick lightsaber. In the heat of battle, when the Jedi believe they have the upper hand on Qimir (otherwise known as “The Stranger”), he quickly detaches his single blade into two distinct lightsabers.

These two separate weapons are housed in rugged, heavily modified hilts that are made to look less refined and more practical than traditional Jedi weapons, reflecting his untraditional path as a Sith. Their one-of-a-kind appearance also represents practicality over elegance, as Qimir has no reason to adhere to the Jedi Code or reflect the finesse of his previous training in his fighting style.

6) Temple Guards’ Pike Sabers

The Jedi Temple Guards were the most elite branch of the Jedi Order, responsible for the security of the Temple on Coruscant. To maintain their detachment and anonymity, they wore identical masks, and their weapons were not personalized in any way. All Guards wielded double-bladed lightsaber pikes with yellow blades.

The pike design gave the Guards an advantage from a distance and lent to their martial arts-based fighting style, focusing on defense and crowd control over personal flair. The yellow blade color symbolized their commitment to the Order above all personal ambition or alliance.

5) The Inquisitors’ Spinning Red Blades

The Inquisitors, a group of dark side Force-users tasked with hunting down surviving Jedi under Darth Vader’s command, wield highly intimidating and specialized lightsabers. These are double-bladed rotating sabers with a circular hilt, allowing the twin blades to spin rapidly around the central handle like a rotary fan or a shield.

The spinning can be used both for defense by creating a whirlwind shield against blaster fire, and offensively for a terrifying surprise attack from the ground and/or air. The design is intended to be psychologically menacing as much as it is a tactical advantage in combat.

4) Kanan Jarrus’ Covert Saber

Kanan Jarrus, formerly a Padawan named Caleb Dume, used a seeming standard single-bladed lightsaber. However, his weapon was specifically engineered to separate into two distinct, smaller components that could be easily clipped onto his belt on either side of his hips. This design allowed him to discreetly carry his weapon while operating in the open.

This breakaway design was particularly essential for Kanan, who spent years hiding his Jedi identity following Order 66. The ability to quickly assemble the full weapon when needed while keeping its pieces easily concealed speaks to the practical necessity of his life as a fugitive during the early days of the Galactic Empire.

3) Ezra Bridger’s First Lightsaber

During his early training with the Ghost crew, Ezra Bridger constructed what is arguably the most unconventional lightsaber in Star Wars lore. The hilt is designed to look like a blaster instead of a traditional lightsaber, and his blue laser blade emits from the handle. But the design is not just to fake out his opponents, as the blaster barrel is fully functional, allowing him to fire stun bolts for defense, reflecting his street smarts and ingenuity.

This multipurpose tool was highly practical for a Padawan who often found himself in tight situations alongside a crew of smugglers and rebels. The ability to switch instantly from a defensive traditional Jedi weapon to a long-range stunning tool gave Ezra a tactical advantage even before he dedicated himself to a more traditional path.

2) Ahsoka’s Iconic White Double Sabers

When she chose to leave the Jedi Order to forget her own path, Ahsoka Tano crafted a new set of lightsabers, replacing the green blades of her Padawan days. One saber is a standard length, while the other is a shorter saber known as a shoto saber, as she is highly skilled in Form V (Shien/Djem So), which requires her to use a reverse grip on her main blade. This style makes her two white sabers a recognizable signature of her acrobatic fighting style.

Ahsoka’s blades are a brilliant, pure white, unlike any other blade in canon, symbolizing her neutrality and loyalty to the greater good over an institution. The kyber crystals were initially red, as they belonged to an Inquisitor whom Ahsoka defeated during her days on the run after Order 66. After she took them from her opponent, she used the Force to reverse the dark side perversion inside the crystals, reverting them to their natural state.

1) The Darksaber

This legendary ancient blade is the ultimate symbol of cultural and political power for Mandalorians. It has a distinct black blade that emits a white aura, mimicking the look of a traditional metal sword rather than a circular beam of light. Its flat, katana-like design makes it unlike any other lightsaber in the galaxy.

The Darksaber was created over a thousand years ago by Tarre Vizsla, the first and only Mandalorian to join the Jedi Order. It became a symbol of leadership, and whoever wields it by right of combat is considered the rightful ruler of Mandalore.

