Disney Star Wars Lightsaber Hilts Are Strong With The Black Friday Deals

Black Friday week is officially on, and The Disney Store has fired up deals on hundreds of items, though our focus is on their outstanding collection of Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas. Currently, you can take advantage of a 20% discount on around 20 hilts and hilt sets up to and including a 3000 piece limited edition The Clone Wars set that includes 3 hilt replicas inspired by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Originally priced at $550, you can get whatever stock is left for $440 during the sale.
Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica Black Friday Deals
Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber sets that launched at The Disney Store earlier this week are not part of the sale (the Baylan Skoll / Shin Hati set is). However, the lightsabers listed below are eligible currently. Pay special attention to any hilt that’s marked as Limited Edition as you might not have another opportunity to buy one. Also keep in mind that some of the hilts will require the purchase of blades separately. You can shop the entire collection of lightsaber hilts and other replicas here at The Disney Store.
- Anakin Skywalker (Jedi Apprentice) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
$199.99$159.99
- Cal Kestis (Jedi Survivor) Color Changing Legacy LIGHTSABER Set
$249.99$199.99
- Darth Maul Legacy LIGHTSABER Set
$249.99$199.99
- Darth Sidious Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
$169.99$135.99
- Ki-Adi-Mundi LIGHTSABER Hilt
$179.99$143.99
- Leia Organa LIGHTSABER Hilt
$159.99$127.99
- Mace Windu Legacy Custom LIGHTSABER Collectible Set –
$249.99$199.99
- Master Sol Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt –
$179.99$143.99
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set –
$249.99$199.99
- Plo Koon Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt –
$169.99$135.99
- Shin Hati and Baylan Skoll LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Limited Edition –
$400.00$320.00
- Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Collectible Set
$249.99$199.99
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars LIGHTSABER Hilt Set – Limited Edition
$550.00$440.00
- The Ren Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt – Limited Edition
$325.00$260.00
- The Ren LIGHTSABER Hilt
$179.99$143.99
- Yoda Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt Set
$219.99$175.99
- Ahsoka Tano Legacy LIGHTSABER Set
$319.99$255.99
- Rey Skywalker Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
$159.99$127.99
- Ezra Bridger (Second Lightsaber) Legacy LIGHTSABER Hilt
$169.99$135.99
The Disney Store Black Friday 2025 Deals
As noted, the lightsabers are only a part of a larger Black Friday week sale at The Disney Store. The entire sale can be found here, and it includes discounts of around 25% on items for Disney, Star Wars, PIXAR, Marvel, Disney Parks and more. We expect that new items and discounts will be added as the week goes on, particularly on the actual weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.