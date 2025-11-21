Disney Star Wars Lightsaber Hilts Are Strong With The Black Friday Deals

Black Friday week is officially on, and The Disney Store has fired up deals on hundreds of items, though our focus is on their outstanding collection of Star Wars lightsaber hilt replicas. Currently, you can take advantage of a 20% discount on around 20 hilts and hilt sets up to and including a 3000 piece limited edition The Clone Wars set that includes 3 hilt replicas inspired by Ahsoka Tano, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Anakin Skywalker. Originally priced at $550, you can get whatever stock is left for $440 during the sale.

Star Wars Lightsaber Hilt Replica Black Friday Deals

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, The Stranger and Baylan Skoll lightsaber sets that launched at The Disney Store earlier this week are not part of the sale (the Baylan Skoll / Shin Hati set is). However, the lightsabers listed below are eligible currently. Pay special attention to any hilt that’s marked as Limited Edition as you might not have another opportunity to buy one. Also keep in mind that some of the hilts will require the purchase of blades separately. You can shop the entire collection of lightsaber hilts and other replicas here at The Disney Store.

The Disney Store Black Friday 2025 Deals

As noted, the lightsabers are only a part of a larger Black Friday week sale at The Disney Store. The entire sale can be found here, and it includes discounts of around 25% on items for Disney, Star Wars, PIXAR, Marvel, Disney Parks and more. We expect that new items and discounts will be added as the week goes on, particularly on the actual weekend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.