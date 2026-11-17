Humans have been telling fantasy stories since long before movies even existed, but the big screen has given us a platform to do so better than ever. Many of the best fantasy movies have indelibly imprinted themselves on our collective pop culture consciousness, with their stories and characters becoming beloved in their own right. As many of the most successful movies in the genre have been large-scale epics, there are many projects that opt to try recreating that tone and atmosphere. However, not all of these fantasy movies can quite pull it off, and it doesn’t often end well for those that fail to secure major success.

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Across the history of the genre, many fantasy movies have been punished for trying too much too soon. Filling a fantasy movie with attempts to build a wider mythos prematurely can go against it, as can attempting to establish a world much bigger than the movie’s story necessarily warrants. While that sort of ambition deserves to be celebrated, if it comes at the detriment of the movie in question, then it tends to backfire pretty spectacularly.

3) King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (2017)

Guy Ritchie’s many career successes made the announcement of his adaptation of classic Arthurian legend seem especially exciting. With Charlie Hunnam cast as the hero King Arthur, the movie seemed to have the potential to be a true fantasy epic. This could easily have been an amazing fantasy movie, but a few creative missteps ruined its chances. Ritchie leaned into his familiar crutch of using English gangster-movie dialogue, and filled the film with visual-effects-heavy action sequences that tried to establish it as the entry point to a new world of supernatural fantasy. This might have even worked, had it not been marketed as an adaptation of the familiar legend of King Arthur, which meant it also needed to establish the many key figures and ideas associated with the legend alongside its original fantasy ideas. Trying to balance it all in a single movie simply didn’t work, affecting the film’s pacing and ultimately contributing to its poor reception.

2) The Golden Compass (2007)

2007’s The Golden Compass can be best described as a forgotten fantasy movie that tried to start a franchise and failed miserably. Based on the first novel in Philip Pullman’s complex His Dark Materials fantasy trilogy, Northern Lights, The Golden Compass attempted to establish the huge scope of the story in its opening chapter. Introducing parallel universes, religious authoritarianism, and mysterious scientific phenomena as part of its story all in the first movie was a lot, and it killed any chance of a franchise before it ever even got itself going. Trying to bring the entirety of Northern Lights to life on the screen simply felt like a jumbled mess, and the one thing that the movie sacrificed was the source material’s controversial religious themes, which ironically was perhaps the worst thing to leave out. The result was a movie that tried to do far too much all at once, but also robbed itself of the main source of narrative depth in the novel.

1) Mortal Engines (2018)

Mortal Engines is perhaps best characterized as science fantasy, but it’s another movie that was too ambitious for its own good. The fantasy movie from the 2010s adapted Philip Reeve’s novel of the same name, a task which in itself was hugely ambitious. Telling the story of colossal mobile cities that hunt and consume smaller settlements was never going to be an easy thing to accomplish, and the 2018 movie couldn’t quite pull it off. While Mortal Engines succeeded in bringing many key aspects of the original story to life on the big screen, so much attention was given to fitting everything in that the film’s central adventure felt dull and formulaic, and its characters seemed underdeveloped. It seemed designed to set up a franchise of movies, but in the pursuit of this ambition, Mortal Engines forgot that the first film needed to be successful in order to get audiences invested. In that regard, the movie’s ambitious nature served only to work against it, killing the planned franchise before it even began.