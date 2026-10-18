5 2000s Fantasy Movies That Deserve More Love (Including A Bizarre Film Roger Ebert Loved)

Despite fantasy being one of the most prominent genres in the wider world of pop culture, fantasy movies often get a pretty unfair shake. Where genres such as action, horror, and sci-fi continue to dominate the big screen, fantasy doesn’t often get the chance to shine that it deserves. The very best fantasy movies often prove to be major, financially successful cinematic affairs, but many of the genre’s other worthwhile titles struggle to achieve the wider recognition they deserve. It’s sad, but it’s true: fantasy struggles to secure cinematic success as easily as it does in other forms of media.

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While most major fantasy movies manage to secure at least some kind of lasting following, there have been many great movies in the genre that are unfairly overlooked. The 2000s in particular seem to boast many such movies, despite fantasy being one of the most successful genres at the box office during that decade. The following movies were all released in the first ten years of the 21st century, and have all struggled to gain the attention and love that they thoroughly deserve.

5) Stardust (2007)

Stardust is a fantasy movie that hid several major actors within its cast, including a few then-unknown names who have since become Hollywood stars. A modern fairytale story that concerns a young man searching for a fallen star to impress the woman he loves, Stardust takes its characters — and, by extension, its audience — on a fantastical adventure complete with magical kingdoms, pirates in flying ships, and various types of magic. While it has since secured a cult following, it’s genuinely baffling that the film isn’t one of the best-loved fantasy movies of all time. Its stellar cast, excellent story that evokes traditional fairy tales while also feeling distinctly modern, and distinctly romantic adventure vibe all combine to make it feel like a spiritual successor to The Princess Bride. While Stardust is beloved among its dedicated fans, it’s difficult to understand how the film didn’t become an instant fantasy classic upon its release, or in the years since.

4) The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008)

Based on the children’s book series of the same name, 2008’s The Spiderwick Chronicles attempted the difficult task of combining five books’ worth of storytelling into a single movie. While its heavily abridged take on the source material didn’t do a perfect job, it still stands out as an underrated fantasy movie based on a book. Earning both critical praise and moderate box office success, the slightly eerie Gothic presentation of The Spiderwick Chronicles helped it to stand out among its contemporaries. Even so, it’s nowhere near as well-known or well-loved as it deserves. It’s another movie with a great cast of both live-action and voice actors, and its dark but family-friendly fantasy premise should have cemented it as an enjoyable classic of the genre. Sadly, The Spiderwick Chronicles isn’t too widely talked about, and the more recent TV adaptation did a better job of pleasing fans of the book, so the film has become unfairly overlooked despite its quality.

3) The Brothers Grimm (2005)

There might have been many fantasy movies better than the books they’re based on, but very few are actually about authors of iconic fantasy stories. 2005’s The Brothers Grimm weaves a fantastical story about the adventures of the iconic fairy tale writers, played by Heath Ledger and Matt Damon. Directed by Terry Gilliam, the movie also features Lena Headey, Peter Stormare, Jonathan Pryce, and Monica Bellucci. It imagines Will and Jake Grimm as a pair of travelling con artists who use their knowledge of folklore to trick unsuspecting villagers, only to unexpectedly encounter a true fairy-tale curse. Mixed reviews and a middling box office take saw the movie fade into obscurity, but that really does it no credit. It’s a fun fantasy adventure with several moments of comedy, and great chemistry between its two stars. Though its reasonably unimpressive performance upon release has led to it being widely overlooked, it’s an excellent piece of fantasy cinema from the ’00s that truly deserves more love.

2) Inkheart (2008)

Based on Cornelia Funke’s 2003 young adult novel of the same name, Inkheart was released in 2008 and tells the story of a young girl who discovers her father has the ability to bring storybook characters to life. With Brendan Fraser, Paul Bettany, Helen Mirren, Andy Serkis, Jim Broadbent, Jennifer Connelly, and Stephen Graham all starring, Inkheart boasts a truly staggering level of acting talent. It’s a fantasy movie that has aged well in the years since its release, but it still doesn’t really get much appreciation. Again, mixed reviews and middling box office performance hurt the movie’s reputation, and it never really secured much more than a small cult following. However, it’s a wonderful, magical fantasy adventure about the power of stories, and its incredible cast — quite aptly — do an excellent job of bringing it to life off the page. It’s another 2000s fantasy that simply doesn’t get the love it deserves, and has unfairly become a relatively obscure movie.

1) The Fall (2006)

Many of the best fantasy movies are well-known, if not to general audiences, then at least to fans of the genre. However, The Fall is something of an exception, as it’s not even considered a cult movie, and instead has been widely forgotten. It stars Lee Pace as a lonely 1920s stuntman who, after being seriously injured and hospitalized, befriends a young Romanian-born girl, telling her a fantastical story in payment for her company. Visually striking and almost feverish in its presentation of its fantastical story, The Fall is an unexpectedly deep and emotional journey. Roger Ebert gave The Fall a perfect 4 out of 4 stars, and despite being widely forgotten, it is a respected movie with certain Hollywood creatives such as Peter Jackson and Julia Roberts, both of whom have publicly mentioned their appreciation for The Fall. It’s a bizarre fantasy film, to be sure, but it’s also a hugely overlooked 2000s release that undoubtedly deserves far more love than it receives.